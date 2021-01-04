Insights On The Mobile Payment Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Payment Market by Payment Type, Transaction Mode, End User, Purchase Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile payment refers to a payment method in which money is transferred from various mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and others smart devices for purchasing a product or services. In addition, various banks and financial institutions are providing mobile payment services as it provides bank customers with convenient, fast and secure payment processing systems. Furthermore, mobile payments eliminate the need of carrying cash, credit cards and debit cards for paying for a particular product and services as well as provide a secured substitute for the cash-based transaction. In addition, various industries such as entertainment & media, transportation, BFSI and others, are rapidly adopting mobile payment services as it improves the security of the payment method and provide faster payment services, which is propelling the growth of the market.The rise in penetration of smartphones across the globe and growth in the m-commerce industry in emerging countries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, upsurge in adoption of mobile payment services in emerging countries fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising data breaches and security issues in mobile payments hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in usage of NFC, RFID and host card emulation technology in mobile payments and The rise in demand for fast and hassle-free transaction services is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.The global mobile payments market is segmented on the basis of payment type, transaction mode, end user, purchase type, application and region. In terms of payment type, the market is bifurcated into proximity and remote. As per transaction mode, the market is segmented into mobile web payments, near field communication, SMS/direct carrier billing, and others. As per end user, the market is bifurcated into personal and business. In terms of purchase type, it is segmented into airtime transfer & top-ups, money transfers & bill payments, merchandise & coupons, travel & ticketing and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into media & entertainment, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, hospitality & transportation and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the mobile payments market analysis are American express company, Apple Inc., Google, LLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mastercard, One97 Communications Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., PayU, Samsung and Visa Inc. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile payments market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global mobile payments market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Market Segments1.3. Key Benefits1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 20193.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Mobile Payment Market3.6.1. Impact on Mobile Payment Market Size Industry3.6.2. Change in End-user Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact Due to Covid-193.6.3. Framework for Solving Market Challenges Faced by Payment Providers 3.6.4. Economic Impact on Payment Mechants3.6.5. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact in the Industry3.6.6. Opportunity Analysis Chapter 4: Mobile Payment Market by Payment Type4.1. Overview4.2. Proximity4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.3. Remote4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Mobile Payment Market by Transaction Mode5.1. Overview5.2. Mobile Web Payments5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.3. Near Field Communication5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.4. Sms Direct Carrier Billing5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.5. Others5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.6. Regional5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Mobile Payment Market by End-user6.1. Overview6.2. Personal6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country6.3. Business6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Mobile Payment Market by Purchase Type7.1. Overview7.2. Airtime Transfer and Top Ups7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 7.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country7.3. Money Transfers and Bill Payments7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 7.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country7.4. Merchandise and Coupons7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 7.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country7.5. Travel and Ticketing7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 7.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country7.6. Others7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 7.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Mobile Payment Market by Application8.1. Overview8.2. Media and Entertainment8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 8.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country8.3. Energy and Utilities8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 8.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country8.4. Healthcare8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 8.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country8.5. Retail 8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 8.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country8.6. Hospitality and Transportation8.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 8.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country8.7. Others8.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region 8.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 9: Mobile Payment Market by Region9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia-Pacific9.5. LAMEA Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. American Express Company10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executives10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Operating Business Segments10.1.5. Product Portfolio10.1.6. Business Performance10.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Apple, Inc10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Key Executives10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Operating Business Segments10.2.5. Product Portfolio10.2.6. Business Performance10.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.3. Google LLC10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executives10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Operating Business Segments10.3.5. Product Portfolio10.3.6. Business Performance10.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.4. Jpmorgan Chase Co10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Operating Business Segments10.4.5. Product Portfolio10.4.6. Business Performance10.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Mastercard10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executives10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Operating Business Segments10.5.5. Product Portfolio10.5.6. Business Performance10.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. One Communications Limited10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Operating Business Segments10.6.5. Product Portfolio10.6.6. Business Performance10.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.7. Paypal Holdings, Inc10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executives10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Operating Business Segments10.7.5. Product Portfolio10.7.6. Business Performance10.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.8. Payu10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Operating Business Segments10.8.5. Product Portfolio10.8.6. Business Performance10.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.9. Samsung 10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executives10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Operating Business Segments10.9.5. Product Portfolio10.9.6. Business Performance10.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.10. Visa, Inc10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executives10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Operating Business Segments10.10.5. Product Portfolio10.10.6. Business Performance10.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu0vwg

