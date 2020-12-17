Insights On The Milk Powder Global Market To 2025 - By Type, End-user, Distribution Channel And Geography

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Milk Powder Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milk powder market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.03% from a market value of US$30,528.520 million in 2019 to achieve a market value of US$39,113.500 million by the end of 2025. Milk powder or dried milk find suitability in those operations where there is a lack of immediate access to adequate refrigeration methods and dairy products. The dried milk product is obtained by the removal of water from milk. The main motive of manufacturing dried milk lies in the conversion of perishable liquid raw material into a product that can be easily stored without the loss in quality, hence this increases the shelf life of the product. The market is projected to grow at a significant pace owing to its immense application across varied end-users. This includes confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, and nutritional foods among others. The growing foodservice restaurants are further augmenting the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry where milk powder is utilized as an important ingredient for manufacturing various food products is further providing an impetus in burgeoning the market growth during the forecast period.Furthermore, there is an availability of instant milk powders for a range of customers worldwide, hence with the growing adoption of a busy schedule, milk powders in the form of instant packages are again contributing to surging the market growth in the forecast period. One of the examples of a company manufacturing instant products includes Dana Dairy Group, a company involved in the manufacturing of instant milk powders, the products are available in the form of tins, sachets, and pouches. Products, particularly, pouches and sachets are available in an easy to carry, small personal size milk powders that are fit for consumption for on-the-go customers. However, the consumption of fresh milk will contribute to restraining the market growth during the course of the forecast period.The current COVID-19 scenario is estimated to hamper market growth in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the fact that inspite of the fact that milk production is growing in the largest markets around the globe, a decrease in demand for milk powders has been noticed. The main reason lies in the low demand for milk products in retail and foodservice channels, in addition to the rise in the accumulation of milk powder stocks due to closure of public gathering places for prevention measures. Furthermore, with significant supply chain disruptions which include the utmost competition for shipping containers around the globe, the market is projected to decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic scenario. Moreover, the decline in global tourism has further affected the sales of milk products including milk powders in various foodservice restaurants, hotels, and cafes worldwide. This is further contributing to decreasing market growth in the current year. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Segmentation 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Data2.2. Assumptions 3. Executive Summary3.1. Research Highlights 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Market Opportunities4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Global Milk Powder Market Analysis, by Type5.1. Introduction5.2. Non-Fat Dry Milk5.3. Skim Milk Powder5.4. Whole Milk Powder5.5. Buttermilk Powder 6. Global Milk Powder Market Analysis, by End-User6.1. Introduction6.2. Household6.3. Commercial6.4. Industrial 7. Global Milk Powder Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel7.1. Introduction7.2. Online7.3. Offline 8. Global Milk Powder Market Analysis, by Geography8.1. Introduction8.2. North America8.3. South America8.4. Europe8.5. Middle East and Africa8.6. Asia Pacific 9. Competitive Environment and Analysis9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 10. Company Profiles10.1. Arla Foods amba10.2. Dairy Farmers of America10.3. Olam International10.4. Dana Dairy Group10.5. Jackson's10.6. Fonterra Co-operative Group 10.7. Lactalis Ingredients10.8. Nestle10.9. FrieslandCampina10.10. Saputo Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqz1sc

