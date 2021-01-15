Insights On The Mid And High Level Precision GPS Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Geneq, Hexagon And Septentrio Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mid and High Level Precision GPS - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global Mid and High Level Precision GPS Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mid and High Level Precision GPS estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the period 2020-2027. Differential Grade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Survey Grade segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $764.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGRThe Mid and High Level Precision GPS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$764.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Geneq Inc.

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Javad Gnss, Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

NavCom Technology, Inc.

Septentrio N. V.

Sokkia Topcon Co., Ltd.

Spectra Geospatial

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mid and High Level Precision GPS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ymb0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-mid-and-high-level-precision-gps-global-market-to-2027---featuring-geneq-hexagon-and-septentrio-among-others-301209297.html

SOURCE Research and Markets