Insights On The Micromobility Telematics Global Market To 2030 - Industry Trends Analysis And Revenue Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 -- The "Micromobility Telematics Market Research Report: By Service Type, Offering, Technology, Sharing Type - Global Industry Trends Analysis and Revenue Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the increasing demand for cost-effective first- and last-mile connectivity, the concept of micromobility is becoming popular. As a result, the global micromobility telematics market value is set to increase from $957.7 million in 2020 to $13,010.4 million by 2030, at a 26.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. For instance, bike sharing is becoming a popular means of short-distance commute, as it is cheaper than conventional means, such as cabs.For similar reasons, coupled with the increasing environmental awareness, people are shifting from using their personal vehicles to availing scooter and kick scooter sharing services. As a result, such service providers are receiving huge investments, a large part of which they are spending on procuring telematics solutions. In essence, since the entire concept of micromobility is based on technology, the micromobility telematics market is growing with the rising demand for cost-effective urban transportation.The COVID-19 pandemic has almost stopped the growth of micromobility companies and, in turn, the expansion of telematics solutions providers, in its tracks. Due to the nationwide lockdowns implemented around the world, the production of conventional and electric two-wheelers, as well as the telematics hardware, has stopped. Moreover, movement restrictions have drastically reduced the demand for shared mobility, which has further hurt the revenue streams of micromobility company, thereby limiting their capacity to spend on telematics solutions. However, in the long run, with the continued awareness on hygiene and cleanliness and the resulting apprehensions regarding the conventional, crowded means of public transport, the micromobility telematics market is expected to revive.The global positioning system (GPS) category held the largest share in the micromobility telematics market in the past, based on offering. GPS is an important tool as it allows users to see the exact location of the vehicle, before booking, and, in the same way, allows micromobility companies to track their assets. This offers immense convenience, since most of the micromobility services are being offered via the dock-less model.Till now, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has generated the highest revenue for micromobility telematics market players on account of the heavy investments being received by regional technology start-ups and micromobility companies. Moreover, many businesses have emerged in the region to offer low-cost urban transportation services and get the first-mover advantage.In the near future, the micromobility telematics market revenue growth will likely be the most rapid in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The changing customer behavior, increasing usage of connected technologies, and shifting focus of regional governments on eco-friendly means of travel are propelling the adoption of micromobility services, which, in turn, is driving the demand for telematics solutions.Major companies in the global micromobility telematics market include Conneqtech B.V., INVERS GmbH, VULOG SA, PBSC Urban Solutions Inc., Smoove SAS, Bewegen Technologies Inc., SharingOS Holdings Limited, e-motionlabs NV, Comodule OU, and E-pire Limited. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Sharing Type4.1.1.1 Bike sharing4.1.1.2 Kick scooter sharing4.1.1.3 Scooter/motorcycle sharing4.1.2 By Offering4.1.2.1 GPS4.1.2.2 Software4.1.2.3 Fleet optimization4.1.2.4 Others4.1.3 By Technology4.1.3.1 Embedded4.1.3.2 Tethered4.1.3.3 Integrated4.1.4 By Service Type4.1.4.1 Dock-less4.1.4.2 Station-based4.1.4.3 Hybrid4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Funding raised by telematics service providers4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for micromobility services4.3.2.1.1 Rise of bike sharing services4.3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for kick scooter sharing services4.3.2.1.3 Expanding scooter sharing fleet4.3.2.2 Heavy investments in micromobility4.3.2.3 Growing demand for first- and last-mile transportation4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 Vandalism, thefts, and improper parking of vehicles4.3.3.2 Regulatory hurdles for micromobility service providers4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Emergence of an integrated system4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes4.5 Impact of COVID-19 Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Service Type5.2 By Offering5.3 By Technology5.4 By Sharing Type5.5 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Service Type6.2 By Offering6.3 By Technology6.4 By Sharing Type6.5 By Country Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Service Type7.2 By Offering7.3 By Technology7.4 By Sharing Type7.5 By Country Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Service Type8.2 By Offering8.3 By Technology8.4 By Sharing Type8.5 By Country Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Service Type9.2 By Offering9.3 By Technology9.4 By Sharing Type9.5 By Country Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Service Type10.2 By Offering10.3 By Technology10.4 By Sharing Type10.5 By Country Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape11.1 List of Micromobility Service and Technology Providers11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players11.3 Strategic Developments in the Market11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions11.3.2 Product Launches11.3.3 Partnerships11.3.4 Facility Expansions11.3.5 Other Developments Chapter 12. Company Profiles12.1 Conneqtech B.V.12.1.1 Business Overview12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings12.2 VULOG SA12.2.1 Business Overview12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings12.3 INVERS GmbH12.3.1 Business Overview12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings12.4 PBSC Urban Solutions Inc.12.4.1 Business Overview12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings12.5 Bewegen Technologies Inc.12.5.1 Business Overview12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings12.6 Smoove SAS12.6.1 Business Overview12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings12.7 SharingOS Holdings Limited12.7.1 Business Overview12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings12.8 Comodule OU12.8.1 Business Overview12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings12.9 e-motionlabs NV12.9.1 Business Overview12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings12.10 E-pire limited (Luna Systems)12.10.1 Business Overview12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings Chapter 13. Appendix

