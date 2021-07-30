Insights On The Metal Injection Molding Global Market To 2027 - Rising Defense Spending By Various Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Injection Molding Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal injection molding market was valued at US$ 2,458.68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,338.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2019 to 2027.Metal injection molding is a flexible, cost effective, and innovative process that provides versatility to the product designers and production engineers while using metal alloys. Metal act as a good substitute for plastic and ceramics components that are incapable to perform as per requirement. Metal injection molding focusses on quality and precision, as well as the process is closely monitored to meet the requirements. When a metal alloy is chosen for a specific application, the geometry of the component gets limited by the cost of shaping operations. The metal injection molding helps in overcoming this issue with the formation of the net shape parts in the tool. The metal injection molding offer benefits such as resistance to wear & corrosion, thermal stability, high mechanical strength, and dimensional stability.Based on material, the global metal injection molding market is segmented into stainless steel, low alloy steel, soft magnetic material, and others. In 2019, stainless steel segment led the market. Stainless steel has good stiffness, wear, and corrosion resistance properties. It is widely used injection molding material. Stainless steel components that are employed in metal injection molding possess high wear & corrosion stability. The metal injection molding help in enhancing the strength, achieving high densities, corrosion resistance, and flexibility of stainless steels. These materials are produced from elementally blended or pre-alloyed stainless steels, including ferritic, austenitic, and precipitation hardening grades. The utilization of metal injection molding for stainless steel is steadily increasing in the automotive and medical instruments sector. The initial use and overall success of the metal-injection-molded orthodontic brackets demonstrated the corrosion resistance and biocompatibility of injection-molded stainless steel applications.Geographically, the global metal injection molding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global metal injection molding market. The rise in urbanization, increase in manufacturing industries, and upsurge in the demand for automobiles and electronics is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific. Rising demand for smart vehicles, and medical and consumer goods in the region favors the growth of the metal injection molding market. Metal injection molding provide benefits such as fast production, high efficiency, design flexibility, and large material choice. The rise in awareness about the benefits offered by metal injection molding and the growing safety concerns in electronic vehicles supports the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan ( China) during December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico are among the most affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~106,008,943 confirmed cases and 2,316,389 total deaths globally. The crisis is hindering various industries across the globe due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global manufacturing industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa is restricting the global supply chains and hindering manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various goods sales. In addition, global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are adversely affecting business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors are disrupting the manufacturing of automotive, medical, defense, and electronics goods, which is restraining the growth of the metal injection molding market.Arc Group Worldwide; CMG Technologies; Dean Group International; Molex, LLC; INDO-MIM; MPP; Sintex A/S; Smith Metal Products; Shanghai Future Group; and Form Technologies are among the players operating in the global metal injection molding market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Metal Injection Molding Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Metal Injection Molding Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Various Advantages Offered by Metal Injection Molding5.1.2 Greater Utilization of the Technology by Automotive and Electronics Industry5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Cost of Raw Materials5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Defense Spending by Various Countries5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Surgical Devices and Equipment5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Metal Injection Molding - Global Market Analysis6.1 Metal Injection Molding Market Overview6.2 Metal Injection Molding Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players 7. Metal Injection Molding Market Analysis - By Material7.1 Overview7.2 Metal Injection Molding Market, By Material (2019 and 2027)7.3 Stainless Steel7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Stainless Steel: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Low Alloy Steel7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Low Alloy Steel: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Soft Magnetic Material7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Soft Magnetic Material: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Others7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Others: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Metal Injection Molding Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical8.1 Overview8.2 Metal Injection Molding Market, By Industry Vertical (2019 and 2027)8.3 Automotive8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Automotive: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Electrical and Electronics8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Electrical and Electronics: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Consumer Goods8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Consumer Goods: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Firearms and Defence8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Firearms and Defence: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.7 Medical and Orthodontics8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Medical and Orthodontics: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.8 Others8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Others: Metal Injection Molding Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Metal Injection Molding Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Metal Injection Molding Market10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Strategy & Business Planning11.3 Product News11.4 Merger and Acquisition 12. Key Company Profiles12.1 Arc Group Worldwide12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Service12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.2 CMG Technologies12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.3 Dean Group International12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.4 Molex, LLC12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.5 INDO-MIM12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.6 MPP12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.7 Sintex A/S12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.8 Smith Metal Products12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.9 Shanghai Future Group12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.10 Form Technologies12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf6oja

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-metal-injection-molding-global-market-to-2027---rising-defense-spending-by-various-countries-presents-opportunities-301345206.html

SOURCE Research and Markets