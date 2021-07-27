Insights On The Metal-clad Cable Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Prysmian, Southwire And PDU Cables Among Others

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal-clad Cable Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new study presents detailed information of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global metal-clad cable market as well as its structure. The publisher's study offers valuable information on the global metal-clad cable market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025.Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global metal-clad cable market.An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the global metal-clad cable market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global metal-clad cable market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global metal-clad cable market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future. Key Questions Answered in the Report

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global metal-clad cable market between 2020 and 2025?

What is the influence of changing trends in technology on the global metal-clad cable market?

Would North America continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of metal-clad cable over the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global metal-clad cable market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global metal-clad cable market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market - Executive Summary1.1. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Country Analysis1.2. Competition Blueprint1.3. Technology Time Line Mapping1.4. Analysis and Recommendations 2. Market Overview2.1. Market Introduction2.2. Market Definition2.3. Market Taxonomy 3. Market Dynamics3.1. Macro-economic Factors3.2. Drivers3.2.1. Economic Drivers3.2.2. Supply Side Drivers3.2.3. Demand Side Drivers3.3. Market Restraints3.4. Market Trends3.5. Trend Analysis - Impact on Time Line (2021-2025)3.6. Key Regulations By Regions 4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment4.1. Parent Industry Overview4.2. Supply Chain Analysis4.2.1. Profitability and Gross Margin Analysis By Competition4.2.2. List of Active Participants - By Region4.2.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers4.2.2.2. Key Manufacturers4.2.2.3. Integrators4.2.2.4. Key Distributor/Retailers4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast5.1. Market Size Analysis (2017-2020) and Forecast (2021-2025)5.1.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth5.2. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Scenario Forecast (Optimistic, Likely, and Conservative Market Conditions)5.2.1. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact5.2.2. Regional Metal-Clad Cable Business Performance Summary 6. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis By Metallic Cover Type6.1. Introduction6.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Metallic Cover Type6.2. Metal-Clad Cable Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By Metallic Cover Type, 2017 - 20256.2.1. Smooth (tube) metallic sheath6.2.2. Corrugated metallic sheath,6.2.3. Interlocking metal tape armor6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Metallic Cover Type 7. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis By Armor Material7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Armor Material7.2. Metal-Clad Cable Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By Armor Material, 2017 - 20257.2.1. Aluminum7.2.2. Steel7.2.3. Others (Copper, Bronze etc.)7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Armor Material 8. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis By End-use Industry8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By End-use Industry8.2. Metal-Clad Cable Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By End-use Industry, 2017 - 20258.2.1. Residential8.2.2. Commercial8.2.2.1. Hospitals8.2.2.2. Hotels8.2.2.3. Malls8.2.2.4. Others8.2.3. Industrial8.2.4. Others (Communication, Energy, etc.)8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-use Industry 9. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region9.1. Introduction9.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region9.2. Metal-Clad Cable Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By Region, 2017 - 20259.2.1. North America9.2.2. Europe9.2.3. Asia Pacific9.2.4. Middle East & Africa9.2.5. South America9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region 10. North America Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast 11. Europe Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast 12. Asia Pacific Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast 14. South America Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast 15. Country Competition Assessment15.1. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Competition - a Dashboard View15.2. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Structure Analysis15.3. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)15.4. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Mapping) by Region 16. Competition Deep-dive (Manufacturers/Suppliers)16.1. Belden Inc.16.1.1. Overview16.1.2. Product Portfolio16.1.3. Sales Footprint16.1.4. Channel Footprint16.1.4.1. Distributors List16.1.5. Strategy Overview16.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.1.5.2. Culture Strategy16.1.5.3. Channel Strategy16.1.6. SWOT Analysis16.1.7. Financial Analysis16.1.8. Revenue Share16.1.8.1. By Region16.1.9. Key Clients 16.1.10. Analyst Comments16.2. Nexans S.A16.2.1. Overview16.2.2. Product Portfolio16.2.3. Sales Footprint16.2.4. Channel Footprint16.2.4.1. Distributors List16.2.5. Strategy Overview16.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.2.5.2. Culture Strategy16.2.5.3. Channel Strategy16.2.6. SWOT Analysis16.2.7. Financial Analysis16.2.8. Revenue Share16.2.8.1. By Region16.2.9. Key Clients 16.2.10. Analyst Comments16.3. AFC Cables16.3.1. Overview16.3.2. Product Portfolio16.3.3. Sales Footprint16.3.4. Channel Footprint16.3.4.1. Distributors List16.3.5. Strategy Overview16.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.3.5.2. Culture Strategy16.3.5.3. Channel Strategy16.3.6. SWOT Analysis16.3.7. Financial Analysis16.3.8. Revenue Share16.3.8.1. By Region16.3.9. Key Clients 16.3.10. Analyst Comments16.4. Aksh Optifibre16.4.1. Overview16.4.2. Product Portfolio16.4.3. Sales Footprint16.4.4. Channel Footprint16.4.4.1. Distributors List16.4.5. Strategy Overview16.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.4.5.2. Culture Strategy16.4.5.3. Channel Strategy16.4.6. SWOT Analysis16.4.7. Financial Analysis16.4.8. Revenue Share16.4.8.1. By Region16.4.9. Key Clients 16.4.10. Analyst Comments16.5. General Cable Corp16.5.1. Overview16.5.2. Product Portfolio16.5.3. Sales Footprint16.5.4. Channel Footprint16.5.4.1. Distributors List16.5.5. Strategy Overview16.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.5.5.2. Culture Strategy16.5.5.3. Channel Strategy16.5.6. SWOT Analysis16.5.7. Financial Analysis16.5.8. Revenue Share16.5.8.1. By Region16.5.9. Key Clients 16.5.10. Analyst Comments16.6. Prysmian16.6.1. Overview16.6.2. Product Portfolio16.6.3. Sales Footprint16.6.4. Channel Footprint16.6.4.1. Distributors List16.6.5. Strategy Overview16.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.6.5.2. Culture Strategy16.6.5.3. Channel Strategy16.6.6. SWOT Analysis16.6.7. Financial Analysis16.6.8. Revenue Share16.6.8.1. By Region16.6.9. Key Clients 16.6.10. Analyst Comments16.7. Southwire16.7.1. Overview16.7.2. Product Portfolio16.7.3. Sales Footprint16.7.4. Channel Footprint16.7.4.1. Distributors List16.7.5. Strategy Overview16.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.7.5.2. Culture Strategy16.7.5.3. Channel Strategy16.7.6. SWOT Analysis16.7.7. Financial Analysis16.7.8. Revenue Share16.7.8.1. By Region16.7.9. Key Clients 16.7.10. Analyst Comments16.8. PDU Cables16.8.1. Overview16.8.2. Product Portfolio16.8.3. Sales Footprint16.8.4. Channel Footprint16.8.4.1. Distributors List16.8.5. Strategy Overview16.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.8.5.2. Culture Strategy16.8.5.3. Channel Strategy16.8.6. SWOT Analysis16.8.7. Financial Analysis16.8.8. Revenue Share16.8.8.1. By Region16.8.9. Key Clients 16.8.10. Analyst Comments16.9. Huadong Cable Group16.9.1. Overview16.9.2. Product Portfolio16.9.3. Sales Footprint16.9.4. Channel Footprint16.9.4.1. Distributors List16.9.5. Strategy Overview16.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy16.9.5.2. Culture Strategy16.9.5.3. Channel Strategy16.9.6. SWOT Analysis16.9.7. Financial Analysis16.9.8. Revenue Share16.9.8.1. By Region16.9.9. Key Clients 16.9.10. Analyst Comments 17. Recommendation - Critical Success Factors 18. Research Methodology 19. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

