Insights On The Menswear Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Adidas, Burberry And Giorgio Armani Among Others

The global menswear market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Menswear is generally made of structured and durable fabrics with neutral colors and more subdued embellishments as compared to women's apparel. It is available in a wide variety, ranging from sportswear, winterwear and nightwear to casuals, formals and ethnic. One of the recent trends in the industry is the rising demand for customization and tailored clothing.With the rising fashion-consciousness and increasing importance of personal appearance among men, the demand for menswear is escalating across the globe. Besides this, the significant growth in the e-commerce industry and an increase in their purchasing power have prompted the male population to spend more on clothing. This has also encouraged them to purchase clothes through online shopping platforms as they offer convenience, save time, and provide numerous options. Furthermore, with the growing environmental consciousness, several leading brands have introduced ecological clothing made from organic materials as opposed to synthetic fabrics that can cause skin allergies.

Moreover, many premium brands, like Ralph Lauren, Burberry, and Armani, are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by launching specialized menswear sections. Other factors, such as the rising influence of social media and the aggressive marketing strategies, including celebrity endorsements, festive sales and promotional discounts, adopted by the manufacturers, are also driving the market growth. However, with the rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the menswear industry is anticipated to face challenges on account of disruptions in the raw material supply chains. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global menswear market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Adidas AG, Burberry Group Plc, Gap Inc, Giorgio Armani S.p.A, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Kering S.A., Levi Strauss & Co., Nike Inc., Prada S.p.A., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.), etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global menswear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global menswear market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the season?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global menswear market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

