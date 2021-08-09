Insights On The Medical Telepresence Robots Global Market To 2028 - By Type, Component, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Telepresence Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Stationary, Mobile), by Component (Camera, Sensors & Control System), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical telepresence robots market size is expected to reach USD 159.5 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors contributing to the market growth are the growing adoption of telepresence robots in the healthcare sector and product innovations catering to the increasing demand. Moreover, the rise in the elderly population with chronic illnesses requiring regular monitoring is expected to propel the demand for medical telepresence robots, especially for home use.The market experienced a surge during the Covid-19 pandemic owing to the rise in the implementation of telepresence robots in hospitals in most of the countries. For instance, the Yatharth Hospital in Noida deployed Mitra robots to assist the healthcare providers in delivering quality care with telepresence technology. Moreover, the features facilitating efficient two-way communication and the ability to connect from any location to monitor the patients remotely are boosting the demand for medical telepresence robots.The rise in the number of market players offering technologically advanced robots, the introduction of new features catering to the current demand, and the continuous focus on R&D are likely to boost the adoption of medical telepresence robots. Furthermore, the governments of most of the countries are taking initiatives to support artificial intelligence and robotics, further leading to attracting new entrants to enter the market. Medical Telepresence Robots Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the mobile segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the features such as autonomous navigation, adjustable height, head motion, and obstacle avoidance that enable smooth and efficient delivery of services and virtual monitoring

On the basis of component, the camera segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the fact that its operations are essential for the working and functioning of the robot

In terms of end use, hospitals and assisted living facilities held the largest share in 2020 owing to the increase in the adoption of robotics in the healthcare sector and the development of features specifically for healthcare such as ultrasound imaging machines and digital stethoscopes

In 2020, North America dominated the market due to the higher adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics in the healthcare sector, growing disposable income, and the increasing number of market players in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the higher adoption of robotics in the healthcare sector and the supportive government initiatives in medical robotics

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives Chapter 2 Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary3.1 Market Outlook3.2 Segment Outlook3.2.1 Type3.2.2 Component3.2.3 End Use3.2.4 Region3.3 Competitive Insights3.4 Medical Telepresence Robots Market Outlook, 2020 Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope4.1 Market Lineage Outlook4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook4.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook4.2 Medical Telepresence Robots Market Dynamics4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis4.3 Medical Telepresence Robots Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools4.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.2 PESTEL Analysis4.3.2.1 Political & Legal4.3.2.2 Economic & Social4.3.2.3 Technological4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Telepresence Robots Market Chapter 5 Medical Telepresence Robots Market: Type Analysis5.1 Medical Telepresence Robots Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2 Medical Telepresence Robots Type Market: Segment Dashboard:5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Type Segment5.3.1 Stationary Medical Telepresence Robots5.3.1.1 Stationary medical telepresence robots market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3.2 Mobile Medical Telepresence Robots5.3.2.1 Mobile medical telepresence robots market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Medical Telepresence Robots Market: Component Analysis6.1 Medical Telepresence Robots Component Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.2 Medical Telepresence Robots Component Market: Segment Dashboard6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the Component Segment6.3.1 Camera6.3.1.1 Camera market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.2 Display6.3.2.1 Display market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.3 Speaker6.3.3.1 Speaker market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.4 Microphone6.3.4.1 Microphone market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.5 Power Source6.3.5.1 Power source market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.6 Sensors & Control System6.3.6.1 Sensors & control system market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Medical Telepresence Robots Market: End-use Analysis7.1 Medical Telepresence Robots End-use Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20287.2 Medical Telepresence Robots End-use Market: Segment Dashboard7.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the End-use Segment7.3.1 Hospitals & Assisted Living Facilities7.3.1.1 Hospitals & assisted living facilities market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3.2 Home Use7.3.2.1 Home use market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8 Medical Telepresence Robots Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants9.2 Company Profiles9.2.1 Amy Robotics9.2.1.1 Company Overview9.2.1.2 Product Benchmarking9.2.1.3 Strategic Initiatives9.2.2 Ava Robotics Inc.9.2.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2.2 Product Benchmarking9.2.2.3 Strategic Initiatives9.2.3 AXYN Robotics9.2.3.1 Company Overview9.2.3.2 Product Benchmarking9.2.3.3 Strategic Initiatives9.2.4 Blue Ocean Robotics9.2.4.1 Company Overview9.2.4.2 Product Benchmarking9.2.4.3 Strategic Initiatives9.2.5 Guangzhou Yingbo Intelligent Technology Co.9.2.5.1 Company Overview9.2.5.2 Product Benchmarking9.2.6 InTouch Health (Teladoc Health, Inc.)9.2.6.1 Company Overview9.2.6.2 Product Benchmarking9.2.6.3 Strategic Initiatives9.2.7 OhmniLabs, Inc.9.2.7.1 Company Overview9.2.7.2 Product Benchmarking9.2.7.3 Strategic Initiatives9.2.8 Rbot9.2.8.1 Company Overview9.2.8.2 Product Benchmarking9.2.9 VGo Communications, Inc. (Vecna Technologies Inc.)9.2.9.1 Company Overview9.2.9.2 Product Benchmarking 9.2.10 Xandex Inc.9.2.10.1 Company Overview9.2.10.2 Product Benchmarking

