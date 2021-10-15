Insights On The Machine Condition Monitoring Global Market To 2026 - By Monitoring Technique, Offering, Deployment Type, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global machine condition monitoring market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Machine condition monitoring refers to the process of monitoring and measuring the temperature, humidity and pressure in mechanical equipment. It is commonly used in pumps, rotating and electric motors, internal combustion engines (ICEs) and presses. This involves vibration monitoring, corrosion monitoring, thermography, oil analysis, ultrasound emission and motor current analysis. These processes aid in predicting the mechanical wear and tear and diagnosing the site of unwanted noise, vibration, and heat generation that can damage the machine's components. Apart from this, they also enable proper scheduling of maintenance programs, minimizing the severity of machine downtime and ensuring the safety of the equipment.Increasing digitization, along with significant growth in the oil and gas, automotive, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, food and beverage and marine industries, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of secure cloud computing platforms, wireless technologies and the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding preventive maintenance among the masses is also driving the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of vibration monitoring systems that are used for measuring oscillations of components, such as belts, gears, bearings, drive motors and other parts, is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive infrastructural developments, along with the increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global machine condition monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Monitoring Technique6.1 Vibration Monitoring6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Thermography6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Oil Analysis6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Corrosion Monitoring6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Ultrasound Emission6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Motor Current Analysis6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Offering7.1 Hardware7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Software7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type8.1 On-Premises8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Cloud8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry9.1 Oil and Gas9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Power Generation9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Metals and Mining9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Chemicals9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Automotive9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Aerospace and Defense9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Food and Beverages9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Marine9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast9.9 Others9.9.1 Market Trends9.9.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Bruel & Kjar Vibro GmbH (Spectris PLC)15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 Emerson Electric Co.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 FLIR Systems15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Fluke Corporation (Fortive)15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 General Electric15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Honeywell International15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 National Instruments15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Parker Hannifin15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 PCB Piezotronics (MTS Systems Corporation)15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Rockwell Automation15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Schaeffler Group15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 SKF15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials 15.3.13 Symphony AzimaAI15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.14 Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies (Amphenol Corporation)15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbhf55

