Insights On The Luxury Watch Global Market To 2025 - Growing Demand For Luxury Watches Among Millennials

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luxury Watch Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the luxury watch market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global luxury watch market by value, by product and by distribution channel. The report also provides a regional analysis of the luxury watch market for the following regions: Americas, Asia, Europe and ROW.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall luxury watch market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the luxury watch market are Rolex, LVMH Group, Richemont and The Swatch Group Ltd. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Luxury watches have been segmented on the basis of product type, made, distribution channel and demography. The two major product types of luxury watches are mechanical and electronic. On the basis of made, luxury watches have been divided into Swiss watches and others. Distribution channels for luxury watches have been segmented into online and offline channels. On the basis of demography, luxury watches have been divided into male luxury watches and female luxury watches.

The global luxury watch market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increasing air travel, growing demand for luxury watches among millennials, rise in e-commerce channels, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are a threat from counterfeit products and high production cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Luxury Watch: An Overview2.1.1 Luxury Watch Styles2.1.2 Metals Used in Luxury Watches2.2 Luxury Watch Movements: An Overview2.3 Luxury Watch Complications: An Overview2.4 Luxury Watch Segmentation: An Overview2.4.1 Luxury Watch Segmentation by Product Type2.4.2 Luxury Watch Segmentation by Made, Distribution Channel and Demography

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Luxury Watch Market by Value3.1.2 Global Luxury Watch Market by Region ( Asia, Europe, Americas and ROW)3.1.3 Global Luxury Watch Market by Product (Mechanical and Electronic)3.1.4 Global Luxury Watch Market by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)3.2 Global Luxury Watch Market: Product Analysis3.2.1 Global Mechanical Luxury Watch Market by Value3.2.2 Global Electronic Luxury Watch Market by Value3.3 Global Luxury Watch Market: Distribution Channel Analysis3.3.1 Global Online Luxury Watch Market by Value3.3.2 Global Offline Luxury Watch Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Americas Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis4.1.1 Americas Luxury Watch Market by Value4.2 Asia Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Asia Luxury Watch Market by Value4.3 Europe Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis4.3.1 Europe Luxury Watch Market by Value4.4 ROW Luxury Watch Market: An Analysis4.4.1 ROW Luxury Watch Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Air Travel5.1.2 Growing Demand for Luxury Watches among Millennials5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization5.1.4 Rise in E-commerce Channels5.1.5 Rising Purchasing Power5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Threat from Counterfeit Products5.2.2 High Production Cost5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Use of Social Media for Marketing5.3.2 Growing Demand for Second-hand Luxury Watches5.3.3 Use of Luxury Watches as a Status Symbol

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Luxury Watch Market Players: Financial Comparison6.2 The US Luxury Watch Brands by Total Sales Share6.3 UK Luxury Watch Brands by Total Sales Share6.4 Inner London and Manhattan Luxury Watch Brands by Number of Agencies

7. Company Profiles7.1 Rolex7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Business Strategy7.2 LVMH Group7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategy7.3 Richemont7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategy7.4 The Swatch Group Ltd7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategy

