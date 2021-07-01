Insights On The Long Read Sequencing Global Market To 2028 - By Technology, Product, Application, Workflow, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Product, Application, Workflow, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The long read sequencing market was valued at US$ 1,101.15 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,334.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the key driving factors such as the advantages of long read sequencing and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the lack of skilled professionals hinders the growth of the market.Long read sequencing is a method for DNA sequencing. When compared to next-generation sequencing technology, the long read sequencing method offers numerous advantages including the ability to more accurately sequence DNA containing the same portions of DNA replicated across the genome.Based on technology, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into single-molecule real time sequencing (SMRT), nanopore sequencing, and loop genomics long read sequencing. The single-molecule real time sequencing (SMRT) segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the loop genomics long read sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By product, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.The global long read sequencing market, based on application, is segmented into identification and fine mapping of structural variation, tandem repeat sequencing, pseudogene discrimination, resolving allele phasing, reproductive genomics, cancer, viral and microbial sequencing, and others. The identification and fine mapping of structural variation segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2021 to 2028.Based on workflow, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into pre-sequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. The sequencing segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.Based on end-user, the global long read sequencing market is segmented into academic research institutes, hospitals and clinics, and pharma and biotechnology companies. The academic research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, European Union (EU), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), and World Health Organization (WHO) are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global long read sequencing market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Long Read Sequencing Market- Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Long Read Sequencing Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Long Read Sequencing Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Advantages of Long Read Sequencing5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Funding for Genomics5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines5.5 Impact analysis 6. Long Read Sequencing Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Long Read Sequencing Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis - By Technology7.1 Overview7.2 Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2020-2028)7.3 Single-Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT)7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Single-Molecule Real Time Sequencing (SMRT): Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Nanopore Sequencing7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Nanopore Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Loop Genomics Long read sequencing7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Loop Genomics Long read sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis - By Product8.1 Overview8.2 Long Read Sequencing Market Revenue Share, by Product (2020-2028)8.3 Instruments8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Instruments: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Consumables8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Consumables: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Services8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Services: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Long Read Sequencing Market - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (%)9.3 Identification and Fine Mapping of Structural Variation9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Identification and Fine Mapping of Structural Variation: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Tandem Repeat Sequencing9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Tandem Repeat Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Pseudogene Discrimination9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Pseudogene Discrimination: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.6 Resolving Allele Phasing9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Resolving Allele Phasing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.7 Reproductive Genomics9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Reproductive Genomics: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.8 Cancer9.8.1 Overview9.8.2 Cancer: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.9 Viral and Microbial Sequencing9.9.1 Overview9.9.2 Viral and Microbial Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.10 Others9.10.1 Overview9.10.2 Others: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Long Read Sequencing Market - By Workflow10.1 Overview10.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by Workflow, 2020-2028 (%)10.3 Pre-Sequencing10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Pre-Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.4 Sequencing10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Sequencing: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)10.5 Data Analysis10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Data Analysis: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 11. Long Read Sequencing Market - By End-User11.1 Overview11.2 Long Read Sequencing Market, by End-User, 2020-2028 (%)11.3 Academic Research Institutes11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Academic Research Institutes: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)11.4 Hospitals & Clinics11.4.1 Overview11.4.2 Hospitals & Clinics: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)11.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies11.5.1 Overview11.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies: Long Read Sequencing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 12. Long Read Sequencing Market - Geographical Analysis 13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Long Read Sequencing Market13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 14. Long Read Sequencing Market-Industry Landscape14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)14.3 Organic Developments14.3.1 Overview14.3.2 organic Developments Done By Companies14.4 Inorganic Developments14.4.1 Overview14.4.2 Inorganic Developments Done By Companies 15. Company Profiles15.1 Illumina, Inc.15.1.1 Key Facts15.1.2 Business Description15.1.3 Products and Services15.1.4 Financial Overview15.1.5 SWOT Analysis15.1.6 Key Developments15.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies15.2.1 Key Facts15.2.2 Business Description15.2.3 Products and Services15.2.4 Financial Overview15.2.5 SWOT Analysis15.2.6 Key Developments15.3 TATAA Biocenter15.3.1 Key Facts15.3.2 Business Description15.3.3 Products and Services15.3.4 Financial Overview15.3.5 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Key Developments15.4 PerkinElmer, Inc.15.4.1 Key Facts15.4.2 Business Description15.4.3 Products and Services15.4.4 Financial Overview15.4.5 SWOT Analysis15.4.6 Key Developments15.5 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.15.5.1 Key Facts15.5.2 Business Description15.5.3 Products and Services15.5.4 Financial Overview15.5.5 SWOT Analysis15.5.6 Key Developments15.6 BaseClear B.V.15.6.1 Key Facts15.6.2 Business Description15.6.3 Products and Services15.6.4 Financial Overview15.6.5 SWOT Analysis15.6.6 Key Developments15.7 Bionano Genomics15.7.1 Key Facts15.7.2 Business Description15.7.3 Products and Services15.7.4 Financial Overview15.7.5 SWOT Analysis15.7.6 Key Developments15.8 Longas Technologies15.8.1 Key Facts15.8.2 Business Description15.8.3 Products and Services15.8.4 Financial Overview15.8.5 SWOT Analysis15.8.6 Key Developments15.9 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.15.9.1 Key Facts15.9.2 Business Description15.9.3 Products and Services15.9.4 Financial Overview15.9.5 SWOT Analysis15.9.6 Key Developments15.10 Quantapore, Inc.15.10.1 Key Facts15.10.2 Business Description15.10.3 Products and Services15.10.4 Financial Overview15.10.5 SWOT Analysis15.10.6 Key Developments 16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otmimq

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-long-read-sequencing-global-market-to-2028---by-technology-product-application-workflow-end-user-and-geography-301324294.html

SOURCE Research and Markets