Insights On The Logistics Automation Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Beumer, Honeywell And Daifuku Among Others

The report on the global logistics automation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global logistics automation market to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on logistics automation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on logistics automation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global logistics automation market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global logistics automation market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings Drivers

Growth of e-commerce industry

Growth of logistic and transportation industry

Increasing labour costs

Restraints

High cost of installment and maintenance

Opportunities

Technological advancements such as autonomous vehicles and drones

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the logistics automation market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the logistics automation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global logistics automation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Logistics Automation Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Logistics Automation Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Logistics Automation Market 4. Logistics Automation Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Logistics Automation Market by Component5.1. Hardware5.2. Software5.3. Service 6. Global Logistics Automation Market by Application6.1. Warehouse and Storage Management6.2. Transportation Management 7. Global Logistics Automation Market by End User7.1. Logistics and Transportation7.2. Retail7.3. E-commerce7.4. Manufacturing7.5. Others 8. Global Logistics Automation Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Logistics Automation Market by Component8.1.2. North America Logistics Automation Market by Application8.1.3. North America Logistics Automation Market by End User8.1.4. North America Logistics Automation Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Component8.2.2. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Application8.2.3. Europe Logistics Automation Market by End User8.2.4. Europe Logistics Automation Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Component8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Application8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by End User8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Logistics Automation Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Component8.4.2. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Application8.4.3. RoW Logistics Automation Market by End User8.4.4. RoW Logistics Automation Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Logistics Automation Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. Beumer Group9.2.2. Honeywell Corporation9.2.3. KION Group9.2.4. Daifuku Co., Ltd9.2.5. SSI Schaefer AG9.2.6. Mecalux, S.A.9.2.7. TGW Logistics Group9.2.8. Swisslog Holding AG9.2.9. KNAPP AG

