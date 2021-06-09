Insights On The LED Tube Light Global Market To 2026 - By Region And Application

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Tube Light Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED tubelight market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A light-emitting diode (LED) tube light currently represents one of the most energy efficient type of linear tube lighting. Due to their high energy efficiency and longer life, these lights are rapidly replacing fluorescent tube lights that are often used in commercial and residential buildings. Unlike fluorescent tubes (which tend to burn out faster when integrated with occupancy sensors and other controls), LED tube lights work perfectly with control systems. They have a longer life span of 50,000 to 100,000 hours, which is 55-75 times more than their traditional counterparts. These eco-friendly lights offer maximum light output along with energy savings and come in a wide array of color temperatures. On account of their unique solid-state design, LED tube lights are lightweight, extremely durable and require virtually no maintenance or warm up time. Besides this, they are highly resistant to temperature alterations and can remain stable even in extremely cold conditions.With the inflating prices of electricity around the world, consumers are shifting from compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) to LED tube lights. This is further supported by awareness campaigns and policies for energy conservation and environmental protection by governments in various countries. On the other hand, manufacturers are coming up with different LED lighting products and investing in marketing through newspapers and televisions which is increasing product awareness among consumers. Further, strong demand for LED tube lights is emerging from the corporate sector as they offer better ambiance lighting, enhanced controls and reduced maintenance costs. They are also widely being used in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensic, academics and street lighting which is stimulating the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global LED tubelight market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The LED lighting market is concentrated in nature due to the presence of a few manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices as well as quality. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global LED lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

How has the global LED tube light market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global LED tube light market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the major application segments in the industry?

What are the key product types in the industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global LED lighting industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global LED lighting industry?

What is the structure of the global LED lighting industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global LED lighting industry?

What are the profit margins in the global LED lighting industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

How are LED tube light manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for LED tube light?

What are the transportation requirements for LED tube light?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a LED tube light manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global LED Lighting Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 LED Tube Light Market5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures5.7.1 Current and Historical Market Trends5.7.2 Market Forecast5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Tube Light Manufacturers5.13 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED5.14 Price Analysis 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 India6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 China6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Europe6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 United States6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Japan6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Brazil6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Russia6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market by Application7.1 Retrofit7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Retail & Hospitality7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Outdoor7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Offices7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Architectural7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Residential7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Industrial7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Market Structure8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players 9 LED Tube light Manufacturing Process9.1 Product Overview and Specifications9.2 Key Features and Advantages9.3 Key Application Areas9.3.1 Offices and Conference Rooms9.3.2 Showrooms and Malls9.3.3 Homes, Departmental Stores and Boutiques9.3.4 Warehouses and Parking Houses9.3.5 Hospitals and Laboratories9.4 Popular Types9.4.1 LED Tube Light (Direct Fit)9.4.2 LED Tube Light (Internal Driver)9.4.3 LED Tube Light (External Driver)9.5 Design Material Alternatives9.5.1 Thermoplastic Housing9.5.2 Extruded Aluminium Housing9.5.3 Extruded Glass Housing9.6 Manufacturing Process9.7 Raw Material Requirements9.8 Raw Material Pictures 10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures10.3 Plant Machinery10.4 Machinery Pictures10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures10.11 Other Capital Investments 11 Loans and Financial Assistance 12 Project Economics12.1 Capital Cost of the Project12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain12.4 Taxation and Depreciation12.5 Income Projections12.6 Expenditure Projections12.7 Financial Analysis12.8 Profit Analysis 13 Key Player ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb8qhw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-led-tube-light-global-market-to-2026---by-region-and-application-301309251.html

SOURCE Research and Markets