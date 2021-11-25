Insights On The Lactoferrin Global Market To 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lactoferrin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Function (Iron Absorption, Intestinal Flora Protection), by Application (Personal Care Products, Infant Formula), by Region (APAC, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lactoferrin market size is projected to reach USD 411.8 million by 2028, registering a revenue-based CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Increasing incorporation of lactoferrin in various products ranges including infant food, food supplements, dietetic foods, alcoholic beverages, sports nutrition, and personal care and cosmetics should bolster lactoferrin market in the forecast timeframe, ascribed to strong health benefits.Lactoferrin offers stimulating effects on immune system, prevents cell damage caused by aging, promotes culture of beneficial bacterial in the intestinal tract, and regulates viruses, bacteria and fungi along with being regulator to iron metabolism. Lactoferrin is found effective for the treatment of hepatitis C infection by inhibiting replication of the virus at intracellular level. Hence, strong applicability of lactoferrin in nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries is anticipated to drive demand during the forecast period.Human colostrum has the highest lactoferrin concentration, followed by human milk and then by bovine milk. It is also readily found in human body secretions including nose, eyes, intestine, and respiratory tract. Lactoferrin can be used as a conjuncture of specific strains of friendly bacteria, together they are proven to boost immune function of the body, alert the white blood cells of the harmful microbes, and stabilize colonies of gut-friendly bacteria. Commercially, lactoferrin is commonly integrated with probiotics to achieve this. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period. The lactoferrin market is projected to witness strong rise in demand, as the key market players continue adopting strategies to expand their presence in untapped economies of South East Asia. Countries including China, Japan, and Australia have experienced high awareness regarding the health benefits of lactoferrin, which is expected to bolster regional growth over the forecast period. Lactoferrin Market Report Highlights

In terms of functions offered by lactoferrin, iron absorption segment accounted for the largest market share of over 29.0% in terms of revenue in 2019. This growth is expected to be supported by the growing incidences of iron deficiency and related disorders like anemia

Lactoferrin helps in restricting growth of acne due to its antioxidant properties. It helps combat free radicals formed due to natural process of oxidation. These free radicals can damage the cells and tissues promoting inflammation and acne. Such factors are expected to drive the product demand in personal care and cosmetics

Increasing investment in research, new product development, expansion of operation in developing nations, partnerships and collaboration with local players, and acquisition of small and medium-sized players are among the major operational strategies taken up by key participants to strengthen and sustain their market positions

