Insights On The Kidney Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Global Market To 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Kidney Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney cancer diagnostic and therapeutic market are growing at a considerable CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The key features that drive the market growth include, increasing prevalence of kidney cancer, change in lifestyles such as smoking and drinking, less physical activity, and endorsement of novel drugs for the treatment of kidney cancer are the main factors driving the growth of the kidney cancer diagnostic and therapeutic market. In addition, for marketers, immunotherapies would rise as an opportunity in the market. Endless modernization in technological development and drug expansion in different therapies such as immunotherapy, and chemotherapy is expected to drive the growth of the global kidney cancer market. Development in treatment therapy such as immunotherapy is projected to generate huge prospects for the market.Immunotherapy has less injuriousness than chemotherapy which creates it more suitable for senior people. Immunotherapy demonstrates a fast and constant reaction as compared to chemotherapy. an enormous number of the undiagnosed patient base in unused geographies will likely create profitable opportunities for the market dealers. However, growing preference for generic drugs and extraordinary costs related to branded drugs to treat kidney cancer are expected to restraint the market growth in the upcoming future.Moreover, in May 2019, Pfizer Inc. received approval from the US (FDA) for the drug BAVENCIO (avelumab) Plus Inlyta that can be used for the treatment of patients having Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC). The drug is one of the first anti-PD-L1 in combination with INLYTA. The Phase III study revealed a combination that considerably lowered the possibility of disease progression or death by 31% and protracted progression-free survival by 5.4 months for patients having advanced RCC compared with sunitinib. Segmental OutlookThe global kidney cancer diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented based on Therapy type, diagnosis method, and cancer type. Based on therapy type, the market is segmented into targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and cryoablation. Immunotherapy drug combinations, the combination of immune therapies with directed therapies, and directed therapies are now usually the first-line option to cure kidney cancers that cannot be separated by surgery or have spread outside the kidney. More research is being done to see which people with kidney cancer will benefit most from targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or combinations. According to the American cancer society, Initial studies seem to show that they do not respond as well to targeted therapy drugs and appear to have poorer outcomes. Cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report. It also delivers a clear indication that healthy lifestyles and public health action by governments and health specialists could stem this trend and prevent as many as one-third of cancers, globally. Regional OutlookThe global kidney cancer diagnostic and therapeutic market is analyzed based on the geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. The market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to contribute a significant share in the global kidney cancer market. North America has one of the highest market shares in the global kidney cancer market in terms of revenue as the increase in government initiatives for the enhancement of healthcare facilities in the region. North America has more patients suffering from cancer and chronic diseases as compared to other regions that will increase regional growth. Europe has projected to contribute considerable revenue share in the global kidney cancer market, and the Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, due to the increase in the number of patients having chronic diseases, the prevalence of kidney cancer, and an increase in government inventiveness for the enhancement of healthcare facilities in the region. Market Players OutlookFurther, the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the global kidney cancer diagnostic and therapeutic market. Some of the major players covered in the report include AbbVie Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Novartis Ag, Pfizer Inc. To survive in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as a merger, acquisitions, product launches, and geographical expansion. For instance, In April 2019, Merck & Co. Inc. received the US (FDA) Food and Drug Administration approval for the drug pembrolizumab that can be used for the treatment of patients having advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The approval was based on KEYNOTE-426 (NCT02853331). The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global kidney cancer diagnostic and therapeutic market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where in the market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights 3. Competitive Landscape3.1. Company Share Analysis3.2. Key Strategy Analysis3.3. Key Company Analysis3.3.1.1. Overview3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis3.3.1.4. Recent Developments 4. Market Determinants4.1. Motivators4.2. Restraints4.3. Opportunities 5. Market Segmentation5.1. Global Kidney Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market by Cancer Type5.1.1. Clear Cell RCC (Renal Cell Carcinoma)5.1.2. Papillary RCC5.1.3. Chromophobe RCC5.1.4. Urothelial Carcinoma/Transitional Cell Carcinoma5.1.5. Other Kidney Cancers (Wilms Tumor, Renal Sarcoma, Collecting Duct RCC)5.2. Global Kidney Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market by Diagnosis Method5.2.1. Biopsy5.2.2. Imaging Test5.2.3. Other5.3. Global Kidney Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market by Therapy5.3.1. Targeted Therapy5.3.2. Immunotherapy5.3.3. Cryoablation 6. Regional Analysis6.1. North America6.1.1. United States6.1.2. Canada6.2. Europe6.2.1. UK6.2.2. Germany6.2.3. Italy6.2.4. Spain6.2.5. France6.2.6. Rest of Europe6.3. Asia-Pacific6.3.1. China6.3.2. India6.3.3. Japan6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4. Rest of the World 7. Company Profiles7.1. Abbvie, Inc.7.2. Active Biotech Ab7.3. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.7.4. Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc7.5. AstraZeneca Plc7.6. Bayer AG7.7. Cipla Limited7.8. Eisai Co., Ltd.7.9. Exelixis, Inc.7.10. Genentech, Inc.7.11. GlaxoSmithKline Plc7.12. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.7.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.7.14. Merck & Co.7.15. Novartis AG7.16. Pfizer, Inc.7.17. Prometheus Laboratories, Inc.7.18. Sanofi S.A.7.19. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf5f2i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-kidney-cancer-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-global-market-to-2026---key-motivators-restraints-and-opportunities-301349354.html

SOURCE Research and Markets