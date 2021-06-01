Insights On The Janitorial Services Global Market To 2027 - Industry Analysis Report And Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Janitorial Services Market By End Use (Standard Cleaning, Floor Care Services, Damage Restoration Cleaning, Exterior Window Cleaning, and Other End Use), By Application (Commercial and Residential), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Janitorial Services Market size is expected to reach $320 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cleaning services are synonymous with janitorial services that are commonly adopted to maintain dust-free workplaces and offer a healthy environment free from germs. Cleaning is considered to be one of the most outsourced services in different facilities like corporate buildings, educations buildings, hospitals, hotels, retail outlets, and commercial & residential buildings. Both indoor as well as outdoor cleaning services, fall under the ambit of janitorial services and they include floor polishing, cleaning, trash pickup, and window washing.Janitorial service requires a high number of labor and the development of the market primarily relies on the growth of the real estate industry. The janitorial services market suffered a decline in its growth during the economic recession after 2008 because of its reliance on the real estate market. Owing to the collapse of several mortgage obligations, the growth of the market also witnessed a sharp dip. However, the growth of the janitorial services market is expected to boost by the fact that various government bodies and industrial companies are establishing a longer-term contract with an aim to clean facilities.Leading players operating in the market are putting heft investment on R&D activities, deploying technologies like IoT and other IT systems and solutions in order to manage cleaning services efficiently. This factor is set to drive the growth of the global janitorial services market in the near future. This will considerably increase their OPEX while will be eventually managed by the customer in the form of additional procurement expenses in the janitorial services market. These R&D activities are helping in develop new cleaning equipment that is extremely effective and cater to the growing demand for cleaning services across a wide range of industries. The growth prospects are bright for the global janitorial services market due to these factors. End Use OutlookBased on End Use, the market is segmented into Standard Cleaning, Floor Care Services, Damage Restoration Cleaning, Exterior Window Cleaning, and Other End Use. The damage restoration cleaning segment is expected to exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast period. These services commonly include dehumidification, water extraction, debris removal, mold and mildew remediation, and site reconstruction based on the cause. The prime factors responsible for the growth of this segment are natural calamities and remodeling of the sites. Exterior window cleaning is expected to show a major growth rate during the forecast period. Commercial complex, office buildings, and skyscrapers witness higher demand for these services. Application OutlookBased on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial and Residential. The commercial segment emerged as the leading segment in terms of revenue by obtaining the maximum market share in 2020. The demand for janitorial services in the commercial sector is mainly driven by the increment in the number of business activities and low unoccupied space which require cleaning on the regular basis. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in terms of revenue in the global janitorial services market. The existence of global companies and the massive adoption of these services in the region are becoming the catalyst for the growth of the market. Along with this, the demand for the overall janitorial services market is further driven by the growing demand for green treatments.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABM Industries, Inc., Terminix Global Holdings, Inc., Coverall North America, Inc., Jani-King International, Inc., Aeon Delight Co., Ltd., National Service Consortium, ISS Group, Mitie Group PLC, WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Aveco Holding AG), and Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Janitorial Services Market, by End Use1.4.2 Global Janitorial Services Market, by Application1.4.3 Global Janitorial Services Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Janitorial Services Market Chapter 4. Global Janitorial Services Market by End Use4.1 Global Standard Cleaning Market by Region4.2 Global Floor Care Services Market by Region4.3 Global Damage Restoration Cleaning Market by Region4.4 Global Exterior Window Cleaning Market by Region4.5 Global Other End Use Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Janitorial Services Market by Application5.1 Global Commercial Market by Region5.2 Global Residential Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Janitorial Services Market by Region Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 ABM Industries, Inc.7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.1 Financial Analysis7.1.2 Regional & Segmental Analysis7.1.3 Recent strategies and developments:7.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.1.3.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.2 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.7.2.1 Company overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Regional Analysis7.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.2.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.3 Coverall North America, Inc.7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:7.4 Jani-King International, Inc.7.4.1 Company Overview7.5 Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Analysis7.5.3 Segmental Analysis7.6 National Service Consortium7.6.1 Company Overview7.7 ISS Group7.7.1 Company Overview7.7.2 Financial Analysis7.7.3 Regional Analysis7.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.7.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.8 Mitie Group PLC7.8.1 Company Overview7.8.2 Financial Analysis7.8.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis7.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.8.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.8.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.9 WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Aveco Holding AG)7.9.1 Company Overview7.10. Stanley Steemer International, Inc.7.10.1 Company Overview

