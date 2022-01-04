Insights On The IoT Sensors Global Market To 2026 - Featuring ABB, Bosch Sensortec And Omron Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Sensors Market Research Report by Sensor Type, Network Technology, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT Sensors Market size was estimated at USD 7,442.59 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 9,397.15 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.60% reaching USD 30,643.19 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IoT Sensors Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global IoT Sensors Market, including ABB, AMS AG, Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, Broadcom (Avago), Emerson Electric, Figaro Engineering Inc., Honeywell, Infineon Technologies, Knowles Electronics, Monnit, Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors, Omron, Safran Colibrys SA, Sensata Technologies, Sensirion, Siemens AG, Smartthings, Stmicroelectronics, TDK (Invensense), TE Connectivity, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT Sensors Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT Sensors Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global IoT Sensors Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT Sensors Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT Sensors Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT Sensors Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT Sensors Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Rise in demand for integration of IoT in industries that involve sensor-based measurements for analysis and decision support 5.2.2. Increasing usage of area sensors for various applications in manufacturing, from system assembly lines to test and inspection, and continuous innovations5.2.3. Rising applications of smart sensors in multiple industries5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Data security concerns5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Increasing adoption of building automation features in end use industries5.4.2. Supportive government initiatives and funds for IoT projects5.4.3. Benefits of implementation of predictive maintenance programs for IoT applications5.4.4. Emergence of requirements of cross-domain collaborations5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Lack of common protocols and communication standards5.5.2. High power consumption by connected devices 6. IoT Sensors Market, by Sensor Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Accelerometer6.3. Acoustic Sensor6.4. Co2 Sensor6.5. Flow Sensor6.6. Gyroscope6.7. Humidity Sensor6.8. Image Sensor6.9. Inertial Sensor6.10. Magnetometer6.11. Motion Sensor6.12. Occupancy Sensor6.13. Pressure Sensor6.14. Proximity Sensor6.15. Temperature Sensor6.16. Touch Sensor 7. IoT Sensors Market, by Network Technology7.1. Introduction7.2. Wired7.2.1. Digital Addressable Lighting Interface7.2.2. Ethernet7.2.3. Knx7.2.4. Lonworks7.2.5. Modbus7.3. Wireless7.3.1. Bluetooth7.3.2. Nfc7.3.3. Rfid7.3.4. Wi-Fi7.3.5. Z-Wave7.3.6. Zigbee 8. IoT Sensors Market, by Vertical8.1. Introduction8.2. Commercial IoT8.3. Consumer IoT8.4. Industrial IoT 9. Americas IoT Sensors Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific IoT Sensors Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. ABB13.2. AMS AG13.3. Analog Devices13.4. Bosch Sensortec13.5. Broadcom (Avago)13.6. Emerson Electric13.7. Figaro Engineering Inc.13.8. Honeywell13.9. Infineon Technologies13.10. Knowles Electronics13.11. Monnit13.12. Murata Manufacturing13.13. NXP Semiconductors13.14. Omron13.15. Safran Colibrys SA13.16. Sensata Technologies13.17. Sensirion13.18. Siemens AG13.19. Smartthings13.20. Stmicroelectronics13.21. TDK (Invensense)13.22. TE Connectivity13.23. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated13.24. Texas Instruments 14. Appendix

