Insights On The Industrial Robot Global Market To 2025 - Size, Trends And Forecasts

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial robot market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global industrial robot market by value, by volume and includes segment analysis and application analysis as well. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the industrial robot market for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas and ROW.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global industrial robot market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the industrial robot market are Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA Group and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Country Coverage

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Americas

ROW

Industrial robots have been segmented on the basis of type, end-user and function. The types of industrial robots include articulated, Cartesian, cylindrical, selective compliant assembly robot arm (SCARA), parallel and others.

On the basis of application, industrial robots have been divided into automotive, electrical/ electronics, metal and machinery, plastic and chemical products, food and others. Various functions performed by industrial robots include soldering and welding, material handling, assembling and disassembling, painting and dispensing, milling, cutting, processing, etc.

The global industrial robot market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as growing electronics industry, declining industrial robot prices, high labor costs, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are large upfront investment and safety issues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Industrial Robots: An Overview2.1.1 Evolution of Industrial Robots2.1.2 Types of Industrial Robots2.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots2.2.1 Advantages of Industrial Robots2.2.2 Disadvantages of Industrial Robots2.3 Industrial Robots Segmentation: An Overview2.3.1 Industrial Robots Segmentation by Type2.3.2 Industrial Robots Segmentation by Application2.3.3 Industrial Robots Segmentation by Function

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Market by Value3.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Market Value by Region ( Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas and ROW)3.1.3 Global Industrial Robot Market by Volume3.1.4 Global Industrial Robot Market Volume by Application (Electrical/ Electronics, Automotive, Metal and Machinery, Plastic and Chemical Products, Food and Other Applications)3.1.5 Global Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region ( Asia-Pacific, Europe and Americas)3.1.6 Global Industrial Robot Market Volume by Segments (Traditional Industrial Robots and Collaborative Industrial Robots)3.2 Global Industrial Robot Market: Segment Analysis3.2.1 Global Traditional Industrial Robot Market by Volume3.2.2 Global Collaborative Industrial Robot Market by Volume3.3 Global Industrial Robot Market: Application Analysis3.3.1 Global Automotive Industrial Robot Market by Volume3.3.2 Global Electrical/ Electronics Industrial Robot Market by Volume3.3.3 Global Metal and Machinery Industrial Robot Market by Volume3.3.4 Global Plastic and Chemical Products Industrial Robot Market by Volume3.3.5 Global Food Industrial Robot Market by Volume3.3.6 Global Other Applications Industrial Robot Market by Volume

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market by Value4.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market Value by Region ( China and Asia-Pacific (excluding China))4.1.3 China Industrial Robot Market by Value4.1.4 China Industrial Robot Market Value by Product Type (Articulated, SCARA, Gantry, Cartesian, Collaborative, Parallel and Cylindrical)4.1.5 China Cylindrical Industrial Robot Market by Value4.1.6 China Parallel Industrial Robot Market by Value4.1.7 China Collaborative Industrial Robot Market by Value4.1.8 China Cartesian Industrial Robot Market by Value4.1.9 China Gantry Industrial Robot Market by Value 4.1.10 China SCARA Industrial Robot Market by Value 4.1.11 China Articulated Industrial Robot Market by Value 4.1.12 Asia-Pacific (Excluding China) Industrial Robot Market by Value 4.1.13 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market by Volume 4.1.14 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region ( China, Republic of Korea, Japan and Asia-Pacific (excluding China, Japan and Republic of Korea)) 4.1.15 China Industrial Robot Market by Volume 4.1.16 Japan Industrial Robot Market by Volume 4.1.17 Republic of Korea Industrial Robot Market by Volume 4.1.18 Asia-Pacific (Excluding China, Japan and Republic of Korea) Industrial Robot Market by Volume4.2 Europe Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Europe Industrial Robot Market by Value4.2.2 Europe Industrial Robot Market Value by Region ( Italy and Europe (excluding Italy))4.2.3 Italy Industrial Robot Market by Value4.2.4 Italy Industrial Robot Market Value by Application (Automotive, Electrical/ Electronics, Metal/ Heavy machinery, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Food and Other Applications)4.2.5 Italy Industrial Robot Market Application by Value4.2.6 Europe (Excluding Italy) Industrial Robot Market by Value4.2.7 Europe Industrial Robot Market by Volume4.2.8 Europe Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region ( Germany and Europe (excluding Germany))4.2.9 Germany Industrial Robot Market by Volume 4.2.10 Europe (Excluding Germany) Industrial Robot Market by Volume4.3 Americas Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis4.3.1 Americas Industrial Robot Market by Value4.3.2 Americas Industrial Robot Market by Volume4.3.3 Americas Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region ( North America and South America)4.3.4 North America Industrial Robot Market by Volume4.3.5 South America Industrial Robot Market by Volume4.4 ROW Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis4.4.1 ROW Industrial Robot Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Electronics Industry5.1.2 Declining Industrial Robot Prices5.1.3 Growth of Automotive Industry5.1.4 High Labor Costs5.1.5 Rising Trend of Automation5.1.6 Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence Technology5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Large Upfront Investment5.2.2 Safety Issues5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Use of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)5.3.2 Cloud Robotics5.3.3 Rising Use of Collaborative Robots (Cobot) in Industries

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Players: Financial Comparison6.2 Global Industrial Robot Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles7.1 Fanuc Corporation7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 ABB Group7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategy7.3 KUKA Group7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategy7.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategy

