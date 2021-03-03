Insights On The Immunoassay Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Abbott Diagnostics, Abcam And Arlington Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Markets Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Instrument Type and by Application and by Country. With Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis, Executive Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up. Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics. The publisher profiles 44 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Immunoassay Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 Immunoassay Markets Definition In This Report1.1.1 Enzyme Based1.1.2 Immunofluorescence1.1.3 Chemiluminescence1.1.4 DNA/NAT 1.1.5 RIA & Other1.1.6 Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services1.1.7 Infectious Disease1.1.8 Auto Immune1.1.9 Endocrinology 1.1.10 Oncology 1.1.11 Cardiology 1.1.12 Other Specialty1.2 Market Definition1.2.1 Market Sizes1.2.2 Currency 1.2.3 Years1.3 Methodology1.3.1 Authors 1.3.2 Sources 1.4 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

2. Industry Overview2.1 Industry Participants 2.1.1 IVD Supplier2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric 2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional2.1.4 Independent lab analytical2.1.5 Public National/regional lab2.1.6 Hospital lab2.1.7 Physician lab 2.1.8 Audit body 2.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation2.2.3 Hospital Testing Share 2.2.4 Economies of Scale2.2.4.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab2.2.5 Physician Office Lab's 2.2.6 Physician's and POCT 2.3 Immunoassay -Markets and Discussion2.3.1 Instruments - Genetics changes the picture2.3.1.1 RIA - A Technology Shows its Age2.3.1.2 Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle2.3.1.3 The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications2.3.1.4 Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling2.3.1.4 Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis 2.3.2 Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture 2.3.1.1 Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market2.3.3 Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier2.3.4 Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets 2.3.5 OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential2.3.6 Economies of Scale. Going Away?2.3.7 Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers2.3.8 Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisition

3. Market Trends3.1 Factors Driving Growth3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors3.1.2 Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement. 3.1.3 Consumer Channels Open Wider3.1.4 Immunity Technology Comes of Age3.2 Factors Limiting Growth3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price3.2.2 Threat from PCR Based Instruments3.2.3 Lower Barriers to Entry3.2.4 Wellness has a downside3.3 Immunoassay Instrumentation3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity. 3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure. 3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS3.3.4 Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

4. Immunoassay Recent Developments4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section4.1.1 Importance of These Developments 4.1.2 How to Use This Section

COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes

Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species

ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit

Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay

Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests

Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles

Expedeon Signs License Deal With Cell Guidance Systems for Biotin Tech

Efficacy Investigated for Electrochemiluminescence Immunoassay

5. Profiles of Key Companies

Abbott Diagnostics

Abcam

Arlington Scientific

Arrayit Corporation

Awareness Technology

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biocartis

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

BioTek Instruments

Boditech Med, Inc

Boster Biological Technology

Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)

Diasorin S.p.A

Dynex Technologies

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Grifols

Hycor Biomedical

Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

Immunodiagnostik AG

Inova Diagnostics

JR Biomedical

Luminex Corp

Maxim Biomedical

Meso Scale Discovery

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Molecular Devices

MP Biomedical

MyCartis

Operon

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen Gmbh

Quidel

R&D Systems

Randox Toxicology

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Serametrix

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

TOSOH Bioscience

6. The Global Market6.1 Global Market by Country 6.1.1 Global Market by Country Table6.1.2 Global Market by Country Chart 6.2 Global Market by Application6.2.1 Global Market by Application Table6.2.2 Global Market by Application Segment Growth Chart6.2.3 Global Market by Application Segment Annual Chart6.2.4 Global Market by Application Segment Base vs. Final6.2.5 Global Market by Application Base Year6.2.6 Global Market by Application Final Year 6.3 Global Market by Technology6.3.1 Global Market by Technology Table 6.3.2 Global Market by Technology Segment Growth Chart6.3.3 Global Market by Technology Segment Annual Chart6.3.4 Global Market by Technology Segment Base vs. Final6.3.5 Global Market by Technology Base Year6.3.6 Global Market by Application Final Year

7. Global Market by Application7.1 Endocrinology Applications7.1.1 Endocrinology Applications by Country Table 7.1.2 Endocrinology Applications Growth Chart 7.2 Immune Applications7.2.1 Immune Applications by Country Table7.2.2 Immune Applications Growth Chart7.3 Oncology Applications7.3.1 Oncology Applications by Country Table7.3.2 Oncology Applications Growth Chart7.4 Infectious Disease Applications7.4.1 Infectious Disease Applications by Country Table 7.4.2 Infectious Disease Applications Growth Chart 7.5 Cardiology Applications 7.5.1 Cardiology Applications by Country Table7.5.2 Cardiology Applications Growth Chart7.6 Other Applications 7.6.1 Other Applications by Country Table 7.6.2 Other Applications Growth Chart

8. Immunoassay by Technology8.1 Enzyme8.1.1 Enzyme by Country Table8.1.2 Enzyme Growth Chart8.2 Flourescence 8.2.1 Flourescence by Country Table 8.2.2 Flourescence Growth Chart 8.3 Chemiluminescence 8.3.1 Chemiluminescence by Country Table8.3.2 Chemiluminescence Growth Chart8.4 Nucleic Acid8.4.1 Nucleic Acid by Country Table8.4.2 Nucleic Acid Growth Chart8.5 Rapid/POC8.5.1 Rapid/POC by Country Table 8.5.2 Rapid/POC Growth Chart 8.6 Other Technology8.6.1 Other Technology by Country Table8.6.2 Other Technology Growth Chart

9. Vision of the Future of Immunoassay

