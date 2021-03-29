Insights On The Hypertrophic And Keloid Scar Treatment Global Market To 2027 - By Scar Type, Product Type, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Scar Type, Product Type, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is expected to reach US$ 9,972.69 million by 2027 from US$ 4,498.99 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. Factors such as advantages of laser treatment and increasing incidences of injuries are driving the market growth. However, the unavailability of universal treatment due to high costs, side effects, and scanty awareness hinder the market growth.Based on scar type, the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is segmented into hypertrophic and keloid. In 2019, the hypertrophic accounted for a larger share and is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, as hypertrophic scars are more common. Moreover, these scars do not grow outside the borders of the original wound and eventually grow smaller. Additionally, the treatment for hypertrophic scars typically requires non-invasive procedures such as gels, creams, and silicone sheets in the course of minor injuries and laser treatments.Alliance Pharma plc; Molnlycke HEALTH CARE AB.; Smith & Nephew; Newmedical Technology Inc.; Rejuvaskin; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Suneva Medical; HRA Pharma; Lumenis, and Perrigo Company plc are among the leading companies operating in the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market. The companies are adopting inorganic and organic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolio to meet the rising demands for the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment. For instance, in July 2019, Alliance Pharma plc entered into a global brand alliance with Smile Train, a charity working across the world to significantly enhance the quality of children's lives. Also, it is actively working on setting up a pilot with two Smile Train partner hospitals in India to offer Kelo-cote to children who have undergone surgery to help reduce post-surgery scarring, with plans to roll out more.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - By Scar Type1.3.2 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - By Product Type1.3.3 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - By End User1.3.4 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - By Geography 2. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis4.2.5 South & Central America- PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Advantages of Laser Treatment5.1.2 Increasing Cases of Injuries5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Unavailability of Universal Treatment Due to High Costs, Side Effects, and Scanty Awareness5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Tapping Market in Emerging Regions5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Emerging Treatments Modalities5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning 7. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- By Scar Type7.1 Overview7.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Share, by Scar Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 Hypertrophic7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Hypertrophic: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)7.4 Keloid7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Keloid: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 8. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- By Product Type8.1 Overview8.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Share, by Product Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 Laser Products8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Laser Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.3.3 CO2 Market8.3.3.1 Overview8.3.3.2 CO2 Market: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.3.4 Pulse-Dyed Market8.3.4.1 Overview8.3.4.2 Pulse-Dyed Market: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.3.5 Other Laser Products Market8.3.5.1 Overview8.3.5.2 Other Laser Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.4 Topical Products8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Topical Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.4.3 Creams Market8.4.3.1 Overview8.4.3.2 Creams: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.4.4 Gels Market8.4.4.1 Overview8.4.4.2 Gels: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.4.5 Silicone SheetsMarket8.4.5.1 Overview8.4.5.2 Silicone Sheets: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.4.6 Other Topical Products Market8.4.6.1 Overview8.4.6.2 Others Topical Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.5 Injectables8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Injectables: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.6 Other Products8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Other Products: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 9. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- By End User9.1 Overview9.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 Hospitals9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Hospitals: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.4 Clinics9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Clinics: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.5 Homecare9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Homecare: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 10. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 North America: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market10.2 Europe: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market10.3 Asia Pacific: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market10.4 Middle East & Africa: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market10.5 South and Central America: Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar Treatment Market-Industry Landscape12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 Alliance Pharma PLC13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Molnlycke Health Care AB.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Smith & Nephew13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Newmedical Technology Inc.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Rejuvaskin13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Suneva Medical13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 HRA Pharma13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Lumenis13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Perrigo Company plc13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y9ivx

