Insights On The Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Global Market To 2026 - Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi And Bharat Biotech Among Others

The Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market is estimated to be USD 3.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.47 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Market DynamicsThere are more than 100 HPV, among of which 14 are cancer-causing. According to the WHO, HVP 16 and 18 types are responsible for around 70% of cervical cancer and pre-cancerous cervical lesions. The rising incidences of human papillomavirus (HPV) associated cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis, and oropharynx and increasing demand for prevention of these infections are majorly driving the HPV vaccine market.

In addition, government initiatives in HPV vaccination programs are anticipated to propel market growth. Since June 2020, around 55% of the WHO Member States have introduced HPV vaccination. Furthermore, increasing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure in emerging countries is expected to generate untapped opportunities for the market participants.However, stringent government regulations associated with manufacturing new vaccines and a lower adoption rate of vaccines are anticipated to hamper market growth. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of HPV 4.1.2 Growing Government Vaccination Programs4.1.3 Increasing Education and Awareness of Healthcare 4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulation4.2.2 High Cost and Long Term Vaccines Research 4.3 Opportunities4.3.1 High Growth Prospect in Emerging Countries4.3.2 Approvals of New HPV Vaccines4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Inadequate Access to Vaccines and Limited Adoption Rate 4.4.2 Product Recalls 4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Bivalent6.3 Quadrivalent6.4 Nonavalent 7 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Indication7.1 Introduction7.2 Cervical Cancer 7.3 Anal Cancer7.4 Penile Cancer7.5 Oropharyngeal Cancer7.6 Genital Warts7.7 Others 8 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Diseases8.1 Introduction8.2 Systemic Human Papillomavirus Vaccine 8.2.1 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus8.2.2 Ankylosing Spondylitis 8.2.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis8.2.4 Others8.3 Localized Human Papillomavirus Vaccine8.3.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease8.3.2 Type 1 Diabetes8.3.3 Thyroid8.3.4 Others 9 Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Geography 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Strategic Initiatives 10.3.1 M&A and Investments10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements 11 Company Profiles11.1 Merck & Co., Inc.,11.2 A-S Medication Solutions LLC11.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc11.4 Sanofi S.A.11.5 Johnson & Johnson11.6 AstraZeneca Plc11.7 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.11.8 Bharat Biotech 11.9 Bavarian Nordic11.10 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 12 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i66pht

