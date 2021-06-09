Insights On The Hostel Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Hostelworld Group, Safestay, A&O Hotels And Hostels And Hostelling International

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hostel Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global hostel market by value, by volume, by booking channel, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed regional analysis of the hostel market, including the following regions: Western Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and ROW.The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global hostel market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.The global hostel market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some hostel market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level. Many local and regional hostel operators provide high-quality accommodation for guests of all ages. Further, key players of the hostel market are Hostelworld Group, Safestay plc, A&O Hotels and Hostels, Hostelling International (HI) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The hostel market can be segmented on the basis of booking channel (Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), Offline Intermediaries, Offline Direct and Hostel Websites); and guests (Youth Groups/School Groups, Single Tourists, Families, Couples and Corporate).The global hostel market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. 2020 was a headwind for the market's growth due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns.The hostel market is expected to increase due to greater spending by millennials, growing interest for travel, rising middle class population, increasing role of online travel agencies (OTAs), escalating popularity of solo travel, increasing investments in the hostel industry, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as overcrowding in hostels, misconceptions about hostels, rise of budget and midscale hotels, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Hostel: An Overview2.1.1 Benefits of Staying in a Hostel2.1.2 Types of Hostels2.1.3 Types of Hostel Travelers2.1.4 Difference Between a Hostel and Hotel2.2 Hostel Segmentation: An Overview2.2.1 Hostel Segmentation by Booking Channel 2.2.2 Hostel Segmentation by Guests 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Hostel Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Hostel Market by Value3.1.2 Global Hostel Market by Volume3.1.3 Global Hostel Market by Booking Channel (Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), Hostel Websites, Offline Direct and Offline Intermediaries)3.1.4 Global Hostel Market by Region ( Western Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and ROW)3.2 Global Hostel Market: Booking Channel Analysis3.2.1 Global Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) Hostel Market by Value3.2.2 Global Hostel Websites Market by Value3.2.3 Global Offline Direct Hostel Market by Value3.2.4 Global Offline Intermediaries Hostel Market by Value 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Western Europe Hostel Market: An Analysis 4.1.1 Western Europe Hostel Market by Value4.2 Asia Hostel Market: An Analysis 4.2.1 Asia Hostel Market by Value4.3 North America Hostel Market: An Analysis 4.3.1 North America Hostel Market by Value4.4 Latin America Hostel Market: An Analysis 4.4.1 Latin America Hostel Market by Value4.5 Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Hostel Market: An Analysis 4.5.1 Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Hostel Market by Value4.6 ROW Hostel Market: An Analysis 4.6.1 ROW Hostel Market by Value 5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact on Global Hostel Market 5.1.1 Change in Consumer Behavior and Expectations5.1.2 Impact on Europe Hostel Market 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Driver6.1.1 Greater Spending by Millennials6.1.2 Growing Interest for Travel6.1.3 Rising Middle Class Population6.1.4 Increasing Role of Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)6.1.5 Escalating Popularity of Solo Travel6.1.6 Increasing Investments in the Hostel Industry6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Overcrowding in Hostels6.2.2 Misconceptions About Hostels6.2.3 Rise of Budget and Midscale Hotels6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Surging Interest in Sustainable Travel6.3.2 Growing Number of Mobile Bookings 6.3.3 Shift in Consumer Preferences towards Shared Experiences6.3.4 Rising Demand for Luxury Hostels6.3.5 Increasing Importance of Social Interaction for Travelers6.3.6 Introduction of Hybrid Hostels 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Hostel Market by Total Properties7.2 Global Hostel Market Players: Key Parameters 7.3 Global Hostel Market Players by Instagram Followers 8. Company Profiles8.1 Hostelworld Group8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 Safestay plc8.2.1 Business Overview8.2.2 Financial Overview8.2.3 Business Strategy8.3 A&O Hotels and Hostels8.3.1 Business Overview8.3.2 Business Strategy8.4 Hostelling International (HI)8.4.1 Business Overview8.4.2 Business Strategy

