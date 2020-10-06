Insights On The Horticulture Lighting Global Market To 2027 - By Technology, Application, Cultivation And Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Horticulture Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Application, Cultivation and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 2,730.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach at US$11,383.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.Growing awareness about sustainable crops and increasing government initiatives in various developed as well as developing countries to support sustainability are expected to boost the adoption rate of horticultural lighting systems during the forecast period. For example, horticulturalists across the Netherlands, the second-largest exporter of agricultural products after the U.S., are experimenting with the use of multi-colored LEDs for potential yield enhancement, product quality and taste improvement, as well as cost reduction of greenhouse energy. Similarly, the government of the Netherlands is focusing on the deployment of a geothermal heat plant, which involves drilling at great depths through stratum and installing heat exchangers. Through various incentives, such as soft loans and tax breaks, the government has supported the growers.Furthermore, the legalization of cannabis for medicinal purposes by various governments globally over the past few years is accelerating the growth of the market. In the U.S., in 33 states, including Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Columbia District, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, and Illinois, the government has legalized medical cannabis. In Canada, cannabis purchases have been fully authorized across the country as well. Europe is the most advanced region regarding cannabis legalization for medicinal purposes. Countries, such as the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Romania, Norway, Poland, and Greece, have fully legalized medical cannabis access. Such initiatives taken by the government is the primary driving factor for the global horticulture lighting market.The global horticulture lighting market is concentrated with a few well-established players, such as Agrolux; Bridgelux, Inc.; Signify N.V.; Heliospectra AB; PARsource; Lumileds Holding B.V.; Hortilux Schrder B.V.; OSRAM Licht AG; General Electric Company; and Hubbell, Inc. COVID-19 Impact on Horticulture Lighting MarketAccording to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are some of the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of August 12, 2020, there are around 20,162,474 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with ~737,417 total deaths, and the number is growing at varying rates in different countries. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to have impact on 2021 as well. The pandemic has disturbed horticulture businesses and suppliers around the globe. Fresh vegetables and fruits have become increasingly scarce in various regions since the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the global movement of crops and the people required to gather crops. Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global horticulture lighting market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global horticulture lighting market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Horticulture Lighting Market - By Technology1.3.2 Horticulture Lighting Market - By Application1.3.3 Horticulture Lighting Market - By Cultivation1.3.4 Horticulture Lighting Market- By Region 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Horticulture Lighting Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Horticulture Lighting Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives5.1.2 Growing Population and Advancements in Greenhouse and Indoor Farming Techniques5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and High Costs Involved5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Importance of Vertical Farming5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 LED Lighting to Open New Growth Possibilities5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Horticulture Lighting Market - Global Analysis6.1 Horticulture Lighting Market Global Overview6.2 Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Horticulture Lighting Market Analysis - By Technology7.1 Overview7.2 Horticulture Lighting Market, By Technology (2019 and 2027)7.3 LED Lights7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 LED Lights: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 High Intensity Discharge Lights7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 High Intensity Discharge Lights: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Fluorescent Lamps7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Fluorescent Lamps: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Horticulture Lighting Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Horticulture Lighting Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)8.3 Greenhouses8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Greenhouses: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Vertical Farming8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Vertical Farming: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Indoor Farming8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Indoor Farming: Horticulture Lighting Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Horticulture Lighting Market Analysis - By Cultivation9.1 Overview9.2 Horticulture Lighting Market Breakdown, by Cultivation, 2019 & 20279.3 Fruits and Vegetables9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Fruits and Vegetables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Floriculture9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Floriculture Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Horticulture Lighting Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Horticulture Lighting Market10.3 Europe: Horticulture Lighting Market10.4 APAC: Horticulture Lighting Market10.5 MEA: Horticulture Lighting Market10.6 SAM: Horticulture Lighting Market 11. Horticulture Lighting Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 South America 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Market Initiative12.2 Merger and Acquisition12.3 New Development 13. Company Profiles13.1 Agrolux13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Bridgelux, Inc.13.3 Signify N.V.13.4 Heliospectra AB13.5 PARsource13.6 Lumileds Holding B.V.13.7 Hortilux Schrder B.V.13.8 OSRAM Licht AG13.9 General Electric Company13.10 Hubbell, Inc. 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nk9i7i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-horticulture-lighting-global-market-to-2027---by-technology-application-cultivation-and-geography-301146497.html

SOURCE Research and Markets