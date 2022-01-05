Insights On The Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Global Market To 2026 - Featuring AbbVie, AstraZeneca And Biocon Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market Research Report by Drug Class, Product, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 889.34 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,021.86 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% reaching USD 2,082.84 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market, including AbbVie, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., BeiGene, Biocon, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fortress Biotech, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., NEC Corporation, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Rising incidence of head and neck cancer all across the globe5.2.2. Growing consumption of smoking and drinking addictions 5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High cost of the drugs 5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Potential growth opportunity in the emerging countries5.4.2. Active presence of late-stage pipeline drugs 5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Adverse effect associated with the consumption of the drug 6. Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market, by Drug Class6.1. Introduction6.2. Chemotherapy6.3. Immunotherapy6.4. Radiation therapy6.5. Surgery6.6. Targeted Therapy 7. Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market, by Product7.1. Introduction7.2. Bleomycin7.3. Cetuximab7.4. Docetaxel7.5. Erbitux (Cetuximab)7.6. Hydrea (Hydroxyurea)7.7. Hydroxyurea7.8. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)7.9. Methotrexate7.10. Nivolumab7.11. Opdivo (Nivolumab)7.12. Pembrolizumab7.13. Taxotere (Docetaxel)7.14. Trexall (Methotrexate) 8. Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market, by End-user8.1. Introduction8.2. Cancer Research Institutes8.3. Clinics8.4. Hospitals 9. Americas Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Head & Neck Cancer Drugs Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. AbbVie13.2. Amgen Inc.13.3. AstraZeneca Plc.13.4. BeiGene13.5. Biocon13.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company13.7. Celgene Corporation13.8. Eli Lilly and Company Limited13.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.13.10. Fortress Biotech, Inc.13.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA13.12. Gilead Sciences13.13. GlaxoSmithKline13.14. Incyte Corp13.15. Johnson & Johnson13.16. Merck & Co., Inc.13.17. NEC Corporation13.18. North Carolina Biotechnology Center13.19. Novartis13.20. Pfizer Inc.13.21. Roche Holding AG13.22. Sanofi13.23. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.13.24. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited13.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 14. Appendix

