Insights On The Hardware Security Modules Global Market To 2027 - Featuring ATOS, Futurex And Gemalto Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hardware Security Modules - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Hardware Security Modules Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hardware Security Modules estimated at US$730.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

LAN-based/Network-attached, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$675.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the USB-based segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $215.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

The Hardware Security Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$215.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$286.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.

PCIe-based Segment to Record 11.5% CAGR

In the global PCIe-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$133.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$282.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$193.6 Million by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ATOS SE

Cardcontact Systems GmbH

Futurex

Gemalto N. V.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Ledger SAS

Spyrus, Inc.

SWIFT SCRL

Thales eSecurity, Inc.

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

Utimaco GmbH

Yubico AB

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hardware Security Modules Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bs0zh4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-hardware-security-modules-global-market-to-2027---featuring-atos-futurex-and-gemalto-among-others-301233518.html

SOURCE Research and Markets