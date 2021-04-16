Insights On The Global Speakers Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025 - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The speakers market is expected to grow by $ 28.

The speakers market is expected to grow by $ 28.37 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of smart speakers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as privacy concerns associated with smart speakers will hamper the market growth.

Speakers Market: Technology LandscapeBased on the technology, the wireless speakers' segment is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Speakers Market: Product LandscapeBased on the product, the stereo speakers segment is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Speakers Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, APAC is going to witness a surge in growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for speakers in APAC. Rapid advances in technology, changing end-user preferences, increasing partnerships between smart speaker vendors and security service providers, and the rising adoption of music streaming services will facilitate the speakers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bose Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

