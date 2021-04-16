Insights On The Global Silicone Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025 - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The silicone surfactants market is expected to grow by $ 80.80 mn, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for polyurethane foam is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/silicone-surfactants-market-industry-analysis
Silicone Surfactants Market: End-user LandscapeBased on the end-user, the personal care segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Silicone Surfactants Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for silicone surfactants in APAC. Increasing middle-class population and rising consumer expenditure on cosmetics and personal care products will facilitate the silicone surfactants market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Ele Corp.
- Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Elkem ASA
- Evonik Industries AG
- HARCROS
- Innospec Inc.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Silibase
- Siltech Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
