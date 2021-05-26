Insights On The Global Optical Modulators Material Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical modulators material market is expected to grow by USD 8.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The surging expansion of telecommunication networks, increasing number of data centers, and rising number of FTTH homes and subscribers are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as limitations of optical fibers and optical modulators, adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources, and the slowdown in the manufacturing sector in China will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/optical-modulators-material-market-industry-analysis
Optical Modulators Material Market: Material Landscape
Optical Materials led the market with the highest share and will continue to contribute the largest growth during the forecast period. The growing consumption of optical modulators in telecommunication, data centers, and CATV applications is expected to drive the demand for optical materials during the forecast period.
Optical Modulators Material Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 63% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Taiwan are the key markets for optical modulators material market in the region.
Companies Covered:
- Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd.
- Fujian Fortune Technology Co. Ltd.
- Claser Photonics Inc.
- Cristal Laser SA
- Fabrinet
- Gooch and Housego Plc
- HC Photonics Corp.
- Inrad Optics Inc.
- Optolita UAB
- Photon LaserOptik GmbH
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
