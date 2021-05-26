Insights On The Global Optical Modulators Material Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical modulators material market is expected to grow by USD 8.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical modulators material market is expected to grow by USD 8.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The surging expansion of telecommunication networks, increasing number of data centers, and rising number of FTTH homes and subscribers are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as limitations of optical fibers and optical modulators, adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources, and the slowdown in the manufacturing sector in China will hamper the market growth.

Optical Modulators Material Market: Material Landscape

Optical Materials led the market with the highest share and will continue to contribute the largest growth during the forecast period. The growing consumption of optical modulators in telecommunication, data centers, and CATV applications is expected to drive the demand for optical materials during the forecast period.

Optical Modulators Material Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 63% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Taiwan are the key markets for optical modulators material market in the region.

Companies Covered:

Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd.

Fujian Fortune Technology Co. Ltd.

Claser Photonics Inc.

Cristal Laser SA

Fabrinet

Gooch and Housego Plc

HC Photonics Corp.

Inrad Optics Inc.

Optolita UAB

Photon LaserOptik GmbH

