Insights On The Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025 - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The multi-factor authentication market is expected to grow by $ 15.14 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.
The increase in the volume of online transactions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as an increase in the cost of OTP tokens will hamper the market growth.
https://www.technavio.com/report/multi-factor-authentication-market-industry-analysis
Multi-factor Authentication Market: Component Landscape
Based on the component, the services segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Multi-factor Authentication Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is one of the key markets for the multi-factor authentication market in North America. The increase in regulatory requirements for large banks and PCI companies will facilitate the multi-factor authentication market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Broadcom Inc.
- Entrust Datacard Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Okta Inc.
- OneSpan Inc.
- RSA Security LLC
- SecureAuth Corp.
- Thales Group
- Yubico AB
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
