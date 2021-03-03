Insights On The Global Heparin Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2024 - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The heparin market is expected to grow by USD 941.2 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/heparin-market-industry-analysis
Heparin Market: Route of administration Landscape
Based on the product, the subcutaneous injection segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Heparin Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 23% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany and the UK are the key markets for heparin in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA
- Mylan NV
- Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Parent market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
- Market segmentation by route of administration
- Comparison by route of administration
- Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by route of administration
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing R&D activities and new therapeutic applications of heparin
- Advent of biosimilar low-molecular-weight heparin
- Development of drugs to remove heparin after surgery
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA
- Mylan NV
- Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
