Insights On The Global Energy Drinks Market In Latin America 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The energy drinks market in Latin America is expected to grow by USD 3.98 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The strengthening distribution network and collaborations, improving disposable income and consumer expenditure due to rising urbanization, and the emergence of low- and medium-priced energy drinks in Latin America are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as negative health effects associated with consumption of energy drinks, increasing demand for substitute products, and stringent regulations and government interventions will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/energy-drinks-market-size-in-latin-america-industry-analysis
Energy Drinks Market In Latin America: Product LandscapeSparkling energy drinks constituted the larger segment in 2020. The high popularity of energy drinks among young consumers, athletes, and sportspersons has catapulted the sales momentum in the market.
Energy Drinks Market In Latin America: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, Brazil is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Brazil. The rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks will significantly influence energy drinks market growth in Latin America.
Companies Covered:
- AJE
- Ambev SA
- Globalbev Bebidas e Alimentos SA
- Grupo Petropolis
- Monster Energy Co.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Quala SA
- Red Bull GmbH
- Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc.
- The Coca Cola Co.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.


