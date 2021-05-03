Insights On The Global Curtain Wall Market In China 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio
The curtain wall market in China is expected to grow by $ 17.31 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
The increasing construction volume of eco-friendly buildings, growth of the construction sector, and rising need to conserve energy are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as complications related to the design and installation of curtain walls, volatility in the cost of raw materials, and the ongoing slowdown in the Chinese economy will hamper the market growth.
Curtain Wall Market In China: Product Landscape
The Unitized product segment held the largest share in the market.
Curtain Wall Market In China: End-user Landscape
Commercial buildings are expected to garner a lucrative share in the market growth.
Curtain Wall Market In China: Geographic Landscape
By geography, China is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 100% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from China.
Companies Covered:
- AGC Inc.
- AVIC Sanxin Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Jangho Group Co. Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- Permasteelisa Spa
- Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co. Ltd.
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
- Yuanda China Holdings Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Unitized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stick-built - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Semi-unitized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Public buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High-end residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Inc.
- Avic Sanxin Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Jangho Group Co. Ltd.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- Permasteelisa Spa
- Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co. Ltd.
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
- Yuanda China Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
