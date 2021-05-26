Insights On The Global Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats - Technavio
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive double wishbone suspension system market is expected to grow by $ 1.72 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks, increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, and engineering benefits of double wishbone suspension systems are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating costs of raw materials, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales, and adoption of multi-link suspension systems will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-double-wishbone-suspension-system-market-industry-analysis
Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market: Application Landscape
SUVs segment led the market in 2020 and will continue to lead the market growth during the forecast period. The introduction of multiple subsegments in the SUV segment has ensured the availability of multiple types of SUVs at various price points. The demand for SUVs is high in Europe and several emerging markets in APAC, apart from North America. SUVs are considered safe, reliable, and economical.
Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive double wishbone suspension system market in the region.
Companies Covered:
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Mobex Global
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.
- Schaeffler AG
- Showa Corp.
- Tenneco Inc.
- thyssenkrupp AG
- Yorozu Corp.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
