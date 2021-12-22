Insights On The Glass Manufacturing Global Market To 2028 - By Product, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Glass Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Container Glass, Flat Glass, Fiber Glass), Application (Packaging, Construction, Transportation), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glass manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 180.2 billion by 2028, according to the report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth in the packaging sector, along with the increasing demand for HUD glass from the automotive industries, is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.Glass manufacturing involves various raw materials such as silica sand, limestone, soda ash, and clarifying agents. The process involves various steps comprising of melting and refining, float bath, coating, annealing, inspecting, and then cutting. The product has several benefits when compared to the usage of plastic, as they are non-reactive making it suitable for chemicals and other reactive commodities.The packaging industry is projected to grow over the forecast period as it is the key consumer for this product segment. In addition, the increasing popularity of glass bottles especially from the beverage section is projected to aid the growth of the glass manufacturing industry over the forecast period. The food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics makers are heavily dependent upon companies for providing glass-based packaging solutions owing to the higher inclination of consumer masses. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The region is projected to witness increased investment and the build-up of new plants for glass manufacturing. For instance, in May 2021, in a meeting with government officials, Saint Gobain proposed a plan to invest an additional USD 147 million in its Bhiwadi glass plant in Rajasthan India. Thus, new manufacturing-related investment is anticipated to accelerate the growth in the Asia Pacific region.Key industry participants are increasing their product offerings, which in turn, enable them to establish a strong position in the competitive market in terms of strategic positioning of R&D centers, significant adoption of development strategies, advancements in technology, and diversity of product portfolio. These companies compete on the basis of technology and product innovation and product development to cater to emerging applications. Glass Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the fiber glass segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to extensive usage of fiber glass in the construction industry

Based on application, the packaging segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high preference for the products for packaging solutions owing to its recyclability.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 on account of the increasing investments in developing economies pertaining to capacity expansions, especially in the glass industry

held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 on account of the increasing investments in developing economies pertaining to capacity expansions, especially in the glass industry In North America , the U.S. accounted for a revenue share of over 73.0% in 2020. Rising construction spending, coupled with EV production in the country, is expected to prove fruitful for market growth during the coming years

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Glass Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Outlook3.3.2. Manufacturing Outlook3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.4.3. Market Challenge Analysis3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Business Environmental Analysis3.6.1. Porter's Analysis3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4. Glass Manufacturing Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts4.1. Definition & Scope4.2. Glass Manufacturing Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20284.3. Container Glass4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)4.4. Flat Glass4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)4.5. Fiber Glass4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)4.6. Others4.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons) Chapter 5. Glass Manufacturing Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts5.1. Definition & Scope5.2. Glass Manufacturing Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20285.3. Packaging5.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)5.4. Construction5.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)5.5. Transportation5.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)5.6. Electrical & Electronics5.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)5.7. Telecommunication5.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons)5.8. Others5.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million) (Kilotons) Chapter 6. Glass Manufacturing Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis7.1. Competitive Scenario7.2. Company Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)7.3. Vendor Landscape7.3.1. List of raw material suppliers, distributors, and other prominent manufacturers7.3.2. List of potential customers Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. AGC Inc.8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Financial Performance8.1.3. Product Benchmarking8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives8.2. Central Glass Co. Ltd.8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Financial Performance8.2.3. Product Benchmarking8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives8.3. Saint Gobain8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Product Benchmarking8.3.3. Strategic Initiatives8.4. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Financial Performance8.4.3. Product Benchmarking8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives8.5. Guardian Industries8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Financial Performance8.5.3. Product Benchmarking8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives8.6. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Financial Performance8.6.3. Product Benchmarking8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives8.7. Owens Illinois Inc8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Financial Performance8.7.3. Product Benchmarking8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives8.8. Koa Glass8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Financial Performance8.8.3. Product Benchmarking8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives8.9. Heinz Glass8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Financial Performance8.9.3. Product Benchmarking8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives8.10. Amcor8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Financial Performance8.10.3. Product Benchmarking8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives8.11. Nihon Yamamura8.11.1. Company Overview8.11.2. Financial Performance8.11.3. Product Benchmarking8.11.4. Strategic Initiatives8.12. Vitro, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.12.1. Company Overview8.12.2. Financial Performance8.12.3. Product Benchmarking8.12.4. Strategic Initiatives8.13. 3B - the fiberglass company8.13.1. Company Overview8.13.2. Financial Performance8.13.3. Product Benchmarking8.13.4. Strategic Initiatives8.14. Xinyi Glass Holdings Co., Ltd.8.14.1. Company Overview8.14.2. Financial Performance8.14.3. Product Benchmarking8.14.4. Strategic Initiatives8.15. Sisecam Group8.15.1. Company Overview8.15.2. Financial Performance8.15.3. Product Benchmarking8.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

