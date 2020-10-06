Insights On The Geotextiles Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Berry Global Group, Carthage Mills & Thrace Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotextiles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Geotextiles Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geotextiles estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Synthetic Geotextile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Geotextile segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Geotextiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Carthage Mills, Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

GSE Environmental, Inc.

Huesker Synthetic GmbH

Kaytech

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Low & Bonar PLC

Mattex Dubai LLC

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri SpA

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Strata Systems, Inc.

Thrace Group

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geotextiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

