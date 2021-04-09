Insights On The Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Global Market To 2027 - Growth In Awareness Regarding Gene Therapy Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market by Media Type, Viral Vectors Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene therapy cell culture media market accounted for $122.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Gene therapy cell culture media consists of important nutrients that provide ample energy to regulate healthy cell cycle. Moreover, it contains bovine serum, animal-derived nutrients, and growth factors like EGF, FGF, IGF, and PDGF. A surge in R&D activities worldwide are prime factor for the growth of the gene therapy cell culture media. Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are heavily investing in R&D of gene therapy. Culture media are nutrient growth substances provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. Different culture media are available in the market for various cell cultures to survive and grow in their incubation environment.Viral vectors include all viruses that can be used as vectors for the transfer of genes into a host cell. These vectors are further categorized into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno-associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Many gene therapy clinical trials have been conducted that make use of retroviruses or adenoviruses to deliver the desired gene. These viruses vary in regards with the mechanism of transferring the genes to those cells which they can recognize and then they infect, which leads to change in the cell's DNA permanently or temporarily.The market growth is driven due to factors such as rise in R&D investments, and growth in awareness regarding gene therapy. However, dearth of skilled professionals, the high costs associated with gene therapies, and ethical & SCIENTIFIC concerns associated with culture media hamper the market growth. Moreover, untapped potential of the emerging economies is expected to offer opportunities for gene therapy cell culture market growth during the forecast period.The segment is divided into media type, viral vectors type, end user, and region. By media type is further divided into serum containing media, serum free media, stem cell media, specialty media, chemically defined media, lysogeny broth, custom media, and others. In addition, the viral vectors are divided into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Further, by end user, the market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. By region, the gene therapy cell culture media market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).The gene therapy cell culture media market provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of Key market Players, such as Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher SCIENTIFIC Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Takara Holdings Inc., Novartis International AG, and Bio-Techne Corporation. Key benefits for Stakeholders

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The gene therapy cell culture media market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based of the region assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.1.1. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Top player positioning3.4. Porter's five forces analysis3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise in R&D investments3.5.1.2. Growth in awareness regarding gene therapy3.5.1.3. Increase in advancements associated gene therapy3.5.1.4. Increase in prevalence of cancer3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Dearth of skilled professionals3.5.2.2. High cost associated with gene therapies3.5.2.3. Ethical & SCIENTIFIC concerns associated with culture media3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Untapped potential of the emerging economies3.6. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market CHAPTER 4: GENE THERAPY CELL CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, BYMEDIA TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Serum-containing media4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.2. Market analysis by country4.3. Serum-free media4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.2. Market analysis by country4.4. Stem cell media4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.2. Market analysis by country4.5. Specialty media4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.2. Market analysis by country4.6. Chemically defined media4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.2. Market analysis by country4.7. Lysogeny broth4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.7.2. Market analysis by country4.8. Custom media4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.8.2. Market analysis by country4.9. Other media4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.9.2. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: GENE THERAPY CELL CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, BYVIRAL VECTORS TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Retroviruses5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis by country5.3. Lentiviruses5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis by country5.4. Adenoviruses5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.2. Market analysis by country5.5. Adeno associated virus5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.2. Market analysis by country5.6. Herpes simplex virus5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.2. Market analysis by country5.7. Poxvirus5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.7.2. Market analysis by country5.8. Vaccinia virus5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.8.2. Market analysis by country5.9. Others5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.9.2. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: GENE THERAPY CELL CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, BY END USER6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology Industries6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2. Market analysis by country6.3. Research Laboratories6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.2. Market analysis by country6.4. Academic Institutions6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.2. Market analysis by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.2. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: GENE THERAPY CELL CULTURE MEDIA MARKET, BY REGION7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Operating product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.2. DANAHER CORPORATION (CYTIVA)8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.3. FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION (FUJIFILM IRVINE SCIENTIFIC)8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. HIMEDIA LABORATORIES8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.5. LONZA GROUP LTD8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Operating product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. MERCK KGAA8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Business performance8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Business performance8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. SARTORIUS AG8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.9. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. (TAKARA BIO INC.)8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9p8li

