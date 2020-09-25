Insights On The Fracking Water Treatment Global Market To 2025 - High Demand From Treatment & Recycle Segments

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fracking Water Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for fracking water treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market is its extensive use in the oil and gas industry to recycle the water for economic as well as environmental efficiency. Moreover, stringent international regulations regarding wastewater treatment are expected to propel the market considered. The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to foil the market growth during the period of forecast.Treatment & Recycle Segment is anticipated to dominate the global fracking water treatment market owing to the various stringent regulations pertaining to the oil and gas industry. North America region is expected to be the largest market for the fracking water treatment market because of rising daily crude oil demand coupled with increasing number of drilling projects in the region. Key Market Trends High Demand from Treatment & Recycle Segment

The treatment & recycle section is represented as a critical offer lately with expanding interest for water treatment and rising demand for water because of water shortage comprehensively.

The wastewater from fracking tasks require treatment for its further usage. In addition, the expanded significance of water and dry season conditions is producing a need to create equipment to reuse wastewater and assisting the development of the worldwide fracking water treatment market.

Every day worldwide interest for crude oil (including biofuels) is on the ascent and is anticipated to cross 100 million barrels for each day mark in 2020. Besides, more drilling must be done per unit of oil as hydrocarbon discoveries become less gainful with time.

All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the fracking water treatment market during the forecast timeframe.

North America to Dominate Fracking Water Treatment Market

North America region holds a prominent share in the fracking water treatment market globally and is expected to dominate the market during the period of forecast.

The United States and Canada are the key markets for fracking water treatment in North America inferable from increasing drilling projects in the area. Furthermore, shale gas boom in the United States is a central point expected to drive the fracking water treatment business in North America.

In 2020, the United States is projected to produce around 6.7 million barrels of crude oil daily, and therefore the demand for fracking water treatment in the region is expected to rise.

Thus, rising crude oil demand coupled with government support is expected to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Assumptions1.2 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Drivers4.1.1 High Demand from Treatment & Recycle Segment4.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Outbreak of COVID-194.2.2 Other Restraints4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Degree of Competition 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Application5.1.1 Treatment & Recycle5.1.2 Deep well Injection5.2 Geography5.2.1 Asia-Pacific5.2.1.1 China5.2.1.2 India5.2.1.3 Japan5.2.1.4 South Korea5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.2.2 North America5.2.2.1 United States5.2.2.2 Canada5.2.2.3 Mexico5.2.3 Europe5.2.3.1 Germany5.2.3.2 United Kingdom5.2.3.3 France5.2.3.4 Italy5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe5.2.4 South America5.2.4.1 Brazil5.2.4.2 Argentina5.2.4.3 Rest of South America5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia5.2.5.2 South Africa5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 Agua Dulce Technologies, LLC6.4.2 Aquatech International LLC6.4.3 DuPont6.4.4 Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC6.4.5 Filtra Systems6.4.6 Halliburton6.4.7 Oasys Water6.4.8 Schlumberger Limited6.4.9 Veolia Water Technologies 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0qu97

