Insights On The Foreign Exchange Global Market To 2026 - By Counterparty, Type And Region

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foreign Exchange Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global foreign exchange market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Foreign exchange (FX), or forex, refers to a system that facilitates the transaction of currencies from different countries. It is performed through credit instruments, such as bills of foreign currency, bank drafts and telephonic transfers. The fund transfer functions through an electronic network of banks, financial institutions, brokers and individual traders. Forex also finds extensive applications for transferring funds to support the exchange of various goods and services between nations.Growing urbanization and digitalization in both the emerging and developed economies are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The key features of FX, such as minimal trading costs, 24x7 trading opportunities, high transactional transparency and liquidity, have favored its widespread acceptance across the globe. Furthermore, the availability of electronic platforms and the provision of improved security mechanisms for trading are also providing a boost to the market growth. Various internet-based platforms are available to the users for conveniently exchanging currencies between countries while ensuring the delivery of goods and services in a secure and centralized setting. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the availability of outright forward and currency option, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Outright forward enables the trader to lock the current exchange rate, which further protects the investor, exporter or importer from future rate fluctuations. On the other hand, the currency option refers to a contractual document that establishes an obligation to purchase or trade currency at a specific rate.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top foreign exchange companies being Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., The Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS AG, Standard Chartered PLC, State Street Corporation, XTX Markets Limited, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Foreign Exchange Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Counterparty6.1 Reporting Dealers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Other Financial Institutions6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Non-financial Customers6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Currency Swap7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Outright Forward and FX Swaps7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 FX Options7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Market Structure12.2 Key Players12.3 Profiles of Key Players12.3.1 Barclays12.3.1.1 Company Overview12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio12.3.2 BNP Paribas12.3.2.1 Company Overview12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio12.3.2.3 Financials12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.3 Citibank12.3.3.1 Company Overview12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio12.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis12.3.4 Deutsche Bank12.3.4.1 Company Overview12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio12.3.4.3 Financials12.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.5 Goldman Sachs12.3.5.1 Company Overview12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio12.3.5.3 Financials12.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 HSBC Holdings plc12.3.6.1 Company Overview12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio12.3.7 JPMorgan Chase & Co.12.3.7.1 Company Overview12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio12.3.7.3 Financials12.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.8 The Royal Bank of Scotland12.3.8.1 Company Overview12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio12.3.8.3 Financials12.3.9 UBS AG12.3.9.1 Company Overview12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.10 Standard Chartered PLC12.3.10.1 Company Overview12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio12.3.10.3 Financials12.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 12.3.11 State Street Corporation12.3.11.1 Company Overview12.3.11.2 Product Portfolio12.3.11.3 Financials12.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 12.3.12 XTX Markets Limited12.3.12.1 Company Overview12.3.12.2 Product Portfolio12.3.12.3 Financials

