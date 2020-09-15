Insights On The Food Thickeners Global Industry To 2027 - Featuring Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland & CP Kelco Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Thickeners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Protein, Starch, Hydrocolloids), by Source (Animal, Plant), by Application (Bakery, Confectionery), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food thickeners market size is expected to be valued at USD 20.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%. This growth in the market can be majorly ascribed to its end-use applicability in bakery, confectionery, ready to eat products, and beverages.

The shifting consumption trend toward fiber-based foods in developed countries such as U.S. and Germany on account of increasing awareness regarding nutritional enrichment is expected to fuel the demand for baked products, thereby, augmenting the demand for thickening agents in bakery industry over the forecast period.

Rising demand for frozen baked goods on account of new product launches by Grupo Bimbo and Kellogg Company in U.S. and Canada is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. The mentioned trends in U.S. and Canada are expected to promote the production of baked goods, which, in turn, is anticipated to promote the use of thickening agents such as starch, protein, and hydrocolloids over the forecast period.

Packaged food industry has witnessed significant growth in the recent past on account of the changing eating habits of consumers. Long working hours, increasing young working population, and quick access to packed food available in a broad range of cuisines are the factors contributing to the changing consumer lifestyles.

Expanding aging population in major western economies including U.S, U.K, and Germany coupled with the agenda of adopting individual ownership of self-health and wellness is expected to increase the demand for healthy and plant-based products to eat. Rising consumer awareness about the association of exercise, health, and healthy diet across genders and generations is anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

The challenges which may hamper the industry are the alternatives used for thickening food products. Other products that are used as thickening agents include butter and pureed vegetables. Butter is used as a thickening agent for stock-based sauces and wine. Similarly, pureed vegetables, such as tomato paste and onion paste, help thicken sauces and soups.

Food Thickeners Market Report Highlights

The protein type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.6% in terms of revenue during 2020 to 2027. This growth in demand for the product can be ascertained to high stabilizing power, emulsifying ability, aerating, and gelling properties

North America held the largest share in the market in 2019 and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027 owing to presence of numerous highly developed multinational food processing, bakery, and confectionery companies in the region

held the largest share in the market in 2019 and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027 owing to presence of numerous highly developed multinational food processing, bakery, and confectionery companies in the region In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027. This growth can be ascribed to rapid growth of food and beverage industry along with demand for cleaner label products

, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027. This growth can be ascribed to rapid growth of food and beverage industry along with demand for cleaner label products The plant source segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019. This is majorly due to its sustainability and high demand from consumers from rising trend of veganism and vegetarian diets including bakery, confectionery, and processed food

In June 2019 , Ingredion Incorporated launched a variety of clean label texturizers at the IFT19 Food Expo under the name NOVATION Lumina functional native starches. These starches are also utilized by food companies for thickening. This is evident of a positive growth in the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope1.2. Market Definition1.3. Information Procurement1.3.1. Purchased Database1.3.2. Analyst's Internal Database1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives1.3.4. Primary Research1.4. Information Analysis1.4.1. Data Analysis Models1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization1.6. Data Validation & Publishing Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segmental Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Tube Packaging Market Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2016 - 20273.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Tube Packaging Market - Market dynamics3.6.1. Market driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.6.3. Industry Challenges3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Food Thickeners Market3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7.1.1. Supplier Power3.7.1.2. Buyer Power3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis3.7.2.1. Political Landscape3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape3.7.2.3. Social Landscape3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.7.3.1. Joint Ventures3.7.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions3.8. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Food Thickeners Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Food Thickeners Market: Type movement analysis, 2019 & 20274.2. Protein4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)4.3. Starch4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)4.4. Hydrocolloids4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) Chapter 5. Food Thickeners Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Food Thickeners Market: Source movement analysis, 2019 & 20275.2. Animal5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.3. Plant5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)5.4. Microbial5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Food Thickeners Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Food Thickeners Market: Application movement analysis, 2019 & 20276.2. Bakery6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.3. Confectionery6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.4. Sauces & Dips6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.5. Beverages6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.6. Convenience & Processed Foods6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)6.7. Others6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Food Thickeners Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. Food Thickeners Market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 20277.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia Pacific7.5. Central & South America7.6. Middle East & Africa Chapter 8. Food Thickeners Market: Competitive Analysis8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)8.3. Vendor Landscape8.3.1. List of key distributors & channel partners8.3.2. Key customers8.3.3. Company ranking, 20198.4. Public Companies8.4.1. Company market position analysis8.4.2. Company ranking, 20198.4.3. SWOT analysis8.5. Private Companies8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators8.5.2. Geographical presence8.5.3. Company market position analysis Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1. Cargill, Inc.9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Financial Performance9.1.3. Product Benchmarking9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives9.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Financial Performance9.2.3. Product Benchmarking9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives9.3. DuPont De Nemours, Inc.9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Financial Performance9.3.3. Product Benchmarking9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives9.4. Tate & Lyle PLC9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Financial Performance9.4.3. Product Benchmarking9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives9.5. CP Kelco U.S., Inc.9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Financial Performance9.5.3. Product Benchmarking9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives9.6. Kerry Inc.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Financial Performance9.6.3. Product Benchmarking9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives9.7. Ingredion Inc.9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Financial Performance9.7.3. Product Benchmarking9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives9.8. Ashland9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Financial Performance9.8.3. Product Benchmarking9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives9.9. TIC Gums, Inc.9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Financial Performance9.9.3. Product Benchmarking9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives9.10. FDL Ltd.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Financial Performance9.10.3. Product Benchmarking9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives9.11. Naturex S.A.9.11.1. Company Overview9.11.2. Financial Performance9.11.3. Product Benchmarking9.11.4. Strategic Initiatives9.12. Medline Industries, Inc.9.12.1. Company Overview9.12.2. Financial Performance9.12.3. Product Benchmarking9.12.4. Strategic Initiatives9.13. Darling Ingredients, Inc.9.13.1. Company Overview9.13.2. Financial Performance9.13.3. Product Benchmarking9.13.4. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1v7v6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-food-thickeners-global-industry-to-2027---featuring-cargill-archer-daniels-midland--cp-kelco-among-others-301131615.html

SOURCE Research and Markets