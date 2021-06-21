Insights On The Food Processing Equipment Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Buhler, Alfa Laval And Krones Group Among Others

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment, Bakery Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Dairy Processing Equipment, and Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the food processing equipment market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2027.

In terms of value, the food processing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to reach USD 98.4 billion by 2027. In terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to reach 56, 223.9 Thousand Units by 2027.The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing consumer demand for processed food, growing focus on food safety and safety of workers, growing need to increase productivity, increasing focus of food manufacturers to reduce production costs, and government support to promote the food processing sector are a few key factors driving the growth of the food processing equipment market.The key players operating in the food processing equipment market are Buhler AG ( Switzerland), Marel HF ( Iceland), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( Germany), Bucher Industries AG ( Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.), The Middleby Corporation (U.S.), Heat and Control Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB ( Sweden), Nichimo Co., Ltd. ( Japan), Krones Group ( Germany), Paul Mueller Company (U.S.), Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), Tetra Pak International S.A. ( Switzerland), Baader Group ( Germany), Meyer Industries Limited ( Thailand), Dover Corporation (U.S.), Bigtem Makine A.S. ( Turkey), and TNA Australia Pty Limited ( Australia). Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type and geography?

What is the historical market size for the food processing equipment market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the food processing equipment market?

Who are the major players in the global market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the food processing equipment market?

What are the recent developments in the food processing equipment market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the food processing equipment market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction 3.2. Segment Analysis 3.2.1. Type Analysis 3.2.1.1. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment Market 3.2.1.2. Bakery Processing Equipment Market 3.2.1.3. Beverage Processing Equipment Market 3.2.1.4. Dairy Processing Equipment Market 3.2.1.5. Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment Market 3.2.1.6. Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market 3.3. Regional Analysis 3.4. Key Players 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction 4.2. Drivers 4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Processed Foods 4.2.2. Growing Focus on Food and Worker Safety 4.2.3. Growing Need to Increase Productivity 4.2.4. Food Manufacturers' Increasing Focus on Reducing Production Costs 4.2.5. Government Support to Promote the Food Processing Industry 4.3. Restraints 4.3.1. High Cost of Food Processing Equipment 4.3.2. Increasing Consumer Inclination Towards Minimally Processed Foods 4.4. Opportunities 4.4.1. Growing Markets in Asia, Latin America, and Africa 4.5. Challenges 4.5.1. Lack of Trained Labor 4.6. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player, 2020 4.7. Regulatory Analysis 4.7.1. Introduction 4.7.2. International Standards 4.7.2.1. European Cen 'C' Standards for Food Machinery Safety 4.7.2.2. Hygienic Design and Construction Standards 4.7.2.2.1. European Hygienic Design Group (EHEDG) 4.7.2.2.2. NSF International 4.7.2.2.3. 3A Sanitary Standards Inc. 4.7.2.2.4. ISO 5. Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Type 6. Food Processing Equipment Market, by Geography6.1. Introduction 6.2. Asia-Pacific 6.2.1. China 6.2.2. India 6.2.3. Japan 6.2.4. Australia 6.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC) 6.3. Europe 6.3.1. Germany 6.3.2. France 6.3.3. Italy 6.3.4. U.K. 6.3.5. Spain 6.3.6. Netherlands 6.3.7. Rest of Europe (RoE) 6.4. North America 6.4.1. U.S. 6.4.2. Canada 6.5. Latin America 6.5.1. Brazil 6.5.2. Mexico 6.5.3. Argentina 6.5.4. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) 6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Introduction 7.2. Key Growth Strategies 7.3. Competitive Benchmarking 8. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)8.1. Buhler AG 8.2. Marel HF 8.3. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 8.4. Bucher Industries AG 8.5. John Bean Technologies Corporation 8.6. The Middleby Corporation 8.7. Heat and Control Inc. 8.8. SPX FLOW, Inc. 8.9. Alfa Laval AB 8.10. Nichimo Co., Ltd. 8.11. Krones Group 8.12. Paul Mueller Company 8.13. Key Technology Inc. (Part of Duravant LLC) 8.14. Tetra Pak International S.A. (A Part of Tetra Laval International S.A.) 8.15. Baader Group 8.16. Meyer Industries Limited 8.17. Dover Corporation 8.18. Bigtem Makine A.S. 8.19. TNA Australia Pty Limited 9. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mebu2s

