Insights On The Flexible Plastic Pouches Global Market To 2026 - Growing Popularity Of Pouches In Alcohol Packaging Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flexible Plastic Pouches Market by Material (PE, PP), Type (Flat Pouches, Stand-up Pouches), Application (Food, Beverage), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flexible plastic pouches market size is projected to grow from USD 53.7 billion in 2021 to USD 73.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Flexible plastic pouches are single-use bags commonly made of plastic, metal foil, and paper. They are used for packaging everything from snack foods to industrial liquids and are commonly found on supermarket shelves across the globe. These are extensively used in food packaging because many of them are resealable, environmentally friendly, and cheaper than alternatives like glass, metal, and cardboard containers. These plays a vital role in keeping the product fresh, damage proof, and acts as an excellent marketing tool. Their widespread adoption is attributed to lower carbon footprint than the alternative packaging materials mentioned above and take up less space in landfills.

Polyethylene is the largest material segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of material into polyethylene, polypropylene, and others. The polyethylene material segment accounted for a larger market share. This is attributed to its unique flow properties such as propensity to stretch when strained, low production costs, high clarity, heat seal-ability, high elongation, and softness make it suitable for a pouch packaging. Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest-growing material segment. This is attributed to its good resistance to almost all types of chemicals, including strong acids, alkalis, and most organic materials, and its high melting point makes it a superior material for boilable packages and sterilizable products.

Flat pouches is the largest type segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of type into flat pouches and stand-up pouches. The flat pouches segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. Its cost-effectiveness and aesthetic display in stores contribute toward its leading share in the flexible plastic pouches market.

Food is the largest application segment of the flexible plastic pouches market

The flexible plastic pouches market is segmented on the basis of application into food, beverage, and others. Food application segment accounts for the largest market share in the market. Its malleability and low weight, along with the protection that it offers against contaminants make pouches an ideal packaging solution for food packaging products, leading to its large market share.

APAC is the largest market for flexible plastic pouches market

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in APAC is backed by the increase in disposable income of people in countries such as China and India, growing middle-class population, rise in demand for packaged food, and the growth of the food & beverage industry. Moreover, the growth of the flexible plastic pouches market in the APAC region is attributed to the higher consumer spending and manufacturing of packaging materials in developing economies, such as China and India. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market across the globe during the forecast period. This is attributed to the population growth in the country, along with the high availability of packaging material coupled with technological development. This directly affects the growth of the flexible plastic pouches market in the APAC region.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Flexible Plastic Pouches Market4.2 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Region4.3 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Material4.4 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Type4.5 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Application4.6 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market: Emerging Vs. Mature Markets4.7 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market in Apac, 2020, by Country and Application4.8 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market: Regional Snapshot

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness of Flexible Plastic Pouches5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand from End-Use Industries5.2.1.4 Aesthetic Appeal of Flexible Plastic Pouches5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand from Emerging Economies5.2.3.2 Growing Popularity of Pouches in Alcohol Packaging5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitutes5.2.4.2 Recycling of Multi-Layer Structure

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants6.3.1.1 Presence of Large-Scale Players6.3.1.2 High Investments6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes6.3.2.1 Abundance of Substitutes6.3.2.2 Low Switching Costs6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.3.3.1 Easy Availability of Raw Materials6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.3.4.1 High-Volume Buyers Hold a High Degree of Bargaining Power6.3.4.2 Availability of Numerous Substitutes6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.3.5.1 High Degree of Market Fragmentation6.3.5.2 Low Customer Loyalty6.4 Yc & Ycc Shift6.5 Scenario Analysis6.6 Range Scenarios of the Flexible Plastic Pouches Market6.6.1 Optimistic Scenario6.6.2 Pessimistic Scenario6.6.3 Realistic Scenario6.7 Patent Analysis6.7.1 Methodology6.7.2 Document Type6.7.3 Patent Publication Trends6.7.4 Insight6.7.5 Jurisdiction Analysis6.7.6 Top Patent Applicants6.7.7 Top Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years6.8 Regulatory Analysis6.8.1 Fda6.8.2 European Union6.8.3 Recent Laws and Regulations Regarding Use and Recycling of Plastic6.9 Pricing Analysis6.10 Technology Analysis6.10.1 Film-Forming Process6.10.2 Process6.10.2.1 Extrusion-Cast Film6.10.2.2 Extrusion-Blown Film6.10.2.3 Extrusion Coating6.11 Ecosystem/Market Map6.12 Trade Analysis6.13 Case Study Analysis6.14 Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Material7.1 Introduction7.2 Polyethylene (Pe)7.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene (Hdpe)7.2.1.1 Ease of Processing and Low Cost of Production Makes It a Preferred Packaging Polymer7.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (Ldpe)7.2.2.1 Properties Such as High Elongation, Heat Seal-Ability, and Softness to Increase Its Demand7.2.3 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (Lldpe)7.2.3.1 Preferred for Its Heat Seal-Ability and Impact & Tensile Strength7.3 Polypropylene (Pp)7.3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (Bopp)7.3.1.1 High Barrier Properties and Durability to Drive Its Demand7.3.2 Cast Polypropylene (Cpp)7.3.2.1 Primarily Used for Confectionary and Baked Goods Packaging7.4 Others7.4.1 Poly Vinyl Chloride (Pvc)7.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Evoh)7.4.3 Polyamide

8 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Flat Pouches8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Four-Side-Seal Pouches to Drive the Demand for Flat Pouches8.3 Stand-Up Pouches8.3.1 Growing Demand for Spout Pouches to Boost the Market for Stand-Up Pouches

9 Flexible Plastic Pouches Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Food9.2.1 Growth in Demand for Compact & Lightweight Packaging to Propel the Market in the this Segment9.3 Beverages9.3.1 to Grow at the Fastest Rate During the Forecast Period9.4 Others

11 Impact of COVID-19 on Flexible Plastic Pouches Market11.1 Introduction11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Pouches Material Supply11.1.2 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Plastic Pouch Applications11.1.3 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-1911.1.4 New Opportunities Amid COVID-19

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win12.3 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players12.4 Market Evaluation Framework12.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.6.1 Star12.6.2 Emerging Leaders12.6.3 Pervasive12.6.4 Emerging Companies12.6.5 Strength of Product Portfolio12.6.6 Business Strategy Excellence12.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Smes), 202012.7.1 Progressive Companies12.7.2 Responsive Companies12.7.3 Starting Blocks12.7.4 Dynamic Companies12.8 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles13.1 Major Players13.1.1 Berry Global Inc.13.1.2 Mondi Group13.1.3 Huhtamaki13.1.4 Sealed Air Corp.13.1.5 Sonoco Products Company13.1.6 Smurfit Kappa13.1.7 Amcor plc13.1.8 Goglio Spa13.1.9 Constantia Flexibles Inc. 13.1.10 Proampac 13.1.11 Uflex Limited 13.1.12 Korozo Ambalaj San. Ve Tic. A.S. 13.1.13 Clondalkin Group 13.1.14 Coveris 13.1.15 Gualapack S.P.A. 13.1.16 Wipf Holding Ag 13.1.17 Novolex 13.1.18 Glenroy, Inc. 13.1.19 Daklapack Europe B.V. 13.1.20 Printpack 13.1.21 Sigma Plastics Group 13.1.22 Swiss Pac 13.1.23 Wihuri Oyj 13.1.24 Transcontinental Inc 13.1.25 Shako Flexipack Private Limited

