Insights On The Fixed POS Terminal Global Market To 2026 - Featuring PAX Global Technology, Verifone Systems & Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Among Others

The fixed POS terminal market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2021-2026.The global fixed POS terminal market is expected to undergo several transformations during the forecast period. The demand and adoption of contactless EMV-compliant POS terminals are high due to the introduction of cloud-based POS terminals and the high demand for NFC-complaint POS terminals. Europe and North America are expected to witness a high demand for fixed POS terminals during the forecast period as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased contactless and cashless payment modes. The payment acceptance model has transformed from a hardware-centric payment acceptance model to a software and services-centric one, which, in the future, is expected to emerge as the recurring as-a-service revenue model based on their cloud-based platform. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the fixed POS terminal market during the forecast period:

Advances in Cloud-based POS Terminals

High Demand for NFC POS Terminals

High Adoption of EMV-Compliant POS Terminals

The study considers the present scenario of the fixed POS terminal market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Global Fixed POS Terminal Market SegmentationThe global fixed POS terminal market research report includes a detailed segmentation by compliance, technology, end-user, geography. Retail has been one of the key end-users for fixed POS terminals. Small businesses around the world have shown an increased inclination toward the adoption of electronic cash. The popularity of IoT and the rise in internet penetration across the world have significantly pushed the use of electronic money and payment cards. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, the retail sector witnessed a steep decline in revenue. However, Q2, 2020 pushed the market toward recovery as lockdown restrictions were eased in several parts of the world, especially APAC. In India, about 54.70 million credit cards were in service, along with over 852.40 million debit cards till May 2020. Moreover, demonetization boosted the usage of payment cards, thereby increasing the market growth.The global EMV market has witnessed a significant boom in recent years. Emerging markets such as India have implemented structured regulations to promote EMV POS terminals. Changes in regulatory compliance have pushed the market toward the adoption of EMV cards. With the significant rise in the adoption of EMV compliance, the market is expected to grow at a double-digit growth during the forecast period.NFC-complaint POS terminals crossed 70 million units in 2020. The NFC-compliant market displayed a strong momentum in 2020, and it is expected to observe an incremental growth of over 29 million units by 2026. NFC-ready devices are creating a buzz in emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey, and China. The increasing emphasis on the use of EMV-enabled cards has boosted the segment growth.

Key Questions Answered1. What is the projected market size & growth rate of the fixed POS terminal market?2. What innovations are observed in cloud-based POS terminals in the market?3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global fixed POS terminal market share?4. Why is the Asia Pacific POS terminals market on the rise? What is the growth rate of the APAC fixed POS terminal market in terms of unit shipment?5. Who are the major vendors in the fixed POS terminal market? What are the threats faced by new vendors in the market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Historic Overview7.2 Market Overview7.3 Product Life Cycle7.4 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade 8 Market Opportunity & Trends8.1 Advances In Cloud-Based POS Terminal8.2 Increasing Demand for NFC POS Terminal8.3 Growth In Acquisition & Mergers 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Demand In End-User Industries9.2 High Adoption Of EMV-Compliant POS Terminals9.3 COVID-19 Inducing Cashless Transactions 10 Market Restraints10.1 Rise In mPOS Terminal Adoption10.2 Growth In Mobile App-Based Payments10.3 Increased Cyber Fraud In Money Transactions 11 Value Chain11.1 Overview 12 Market Landscape12.1 Historical Data 2015-201912.2 Market Overview12.3 Cost Of Ownership12.4 Use Of POS Terminals: Case Scenarios12.5 COVID-19 Impact on Global Payment Gateways12.6 Innovation in POS Terminal12.7 Pre & Post COVID Market Forecast12.8 Geography12.9 Compliance12.10 Technology12.11 End-User12.12 Five Forces Analysis 13 Compliance13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units13.3 Market Overview13.4 EMV Compliance13.5 Non-EMV Compliance 14 Technology14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units14.3 Market Overview14.4 NFC14.5 NON-NFC 15 End-Users15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units15.3 Market Overview15.4 Retail15.5 Restaurant15.6 Warehouse & Distribution15.7 Healthcare15.8 Gym & Fitness Center15.9 Hospitality15.10 Others 16 Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine- Revenue16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine- Unit Shipment16.3 Overview 17 APAC17.1 Historical Data 2015-201917.2 Market Overview17.3 Compliance17.4 Technology17.5 End-User17.6 Key Countries17.7 China17.8 India17.9 Japan17.10 Australia17.11 Vietnam 18 Latin America18.1 Historical Data 2015-201918.2 Compliance18.3 Technology18.4 End-User18.5 Key Countries18.6 Brazil18.7 Mexico18.8 Argentina 19 Middle East & Africa19.1 Historical Data 2015-201919.2 Compliance19.3 Technology19.4 End-User19.5 Key Countries19.6 Saudi Arabia19.7 UAE19.8 South Africa 20 North America20.1 Historical Data 2015-201920.2 Compliance20.3 Technology20.4 End-User20.5 Key Countries20.6 United States20.7 Canada 21 Europe21.1 Historical Data 2015-201921.2 Compliance21.3 Technology21.4 End-User21.5 Key Countries21.6 UK21.7 Germany21.8 France21.9 Spain21.10 Italy21.11 Nordics 22 Competitive Landscape22.1 Overview22.2 Market Structure & Mapping of Competition 23 Key Company Profiles23.1 Ingenico Group (WORLDLINE)23.2 Fujian Newland Payment Technology23.3 PAX Global Technology23.4 Verifone Systems23.5 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology (NEXGO) 24 Other Prominent Vendors24.1 FISERV24.2 Cybernet24.3 SZZT Electronics24.4 USA Technologies24.5 Visiontek Linkwell Telesystems24.6 Centerm24.7 BBPOS24.8 DSPREAD Technology24.9 Castles Technology24.10 Bitel Corporation24.11 New POS Technology Limited (NEW POS)24.12 Sunyard System Engineering24.13 Spire Payments24.14 Shenzhen Justtide (Justtide)24.15 Spectra Technologies24.16 Vanstone Electronic ( BEIJING)24.17 DATECS24.18 Yarus24.19 WIZARPOS24.20 Youtransactor24.21 Equinox Payments24.22 Bluebird24.23 UIC24.24 Panasonic Corporation24.25 GERTEC24.26 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology24.27 Toshiba TEC Corporation 25 Report Summary25.1 Key Takeaways25.2 Strategic Recommendations 26 Appendix26.1 AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twmdbp

