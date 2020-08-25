Insights On The Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Global Market To 2027 - Featuring BASF, Castrol & DowDupont Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Water-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anhydrous Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGRThe Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$289.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

American Chemical Technologies, Inc.

BASF SE

Castrol Ltd.

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

DowDupont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Houghton International, Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

MORESCO Corporation

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Southwestern Petroleum Corporation

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

