Insights On The Financial Analytics Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Component, Application, Organization Size And Vertical

The global financial analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Financial analytics (FA) refers to the investigation of financial statements of an organization through software-based programs. It aims to provide accurate business insights and forecast economic scenarios. The obtained insights are represented numerically and graphically on a digital dashboard to improve business strategy and routine decision-making. FA utilizes business intelligence (BI) and analytical tools for asset and liability management, budgetary control, compliance and risk management. Owing to these benefits, FA finds extensive applications across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing and information technology (IT) industries.The rising trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of cloud computing across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Various medium- and large-scale organizations are adopting FA solutions for efficient financial planning and budgeting. FA solutions also aid in tracking customer behavior and monitoring revenue generation and expenses, along with the optimum utilization of resources. Furthermore, the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with FA is also providing a boost to the market growth, as they offer enhanced accuracy and resilience of financial decisions, along with risk mitigation and fraud detection capabilities. Additionally, the growing need to process large amounts of unstructured information for making data-driven organizational decisions is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including advancements in the BI and big-data (BA) tools, the thriving BFSI industry, along with the growing retail and e-commerce sectors, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global financial analytics market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alteryx, Birst, Domo, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik, Rosslyn Analytics, SAP, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Tibco Software, Zoho Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Financial Analytics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Database Management System (DBMS)6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Data Integration Tools6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Query, Reporting & Analysis6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Analytics Solutions6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Component7.1 Solutions7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Major Types7.1.2.1 Financial Function Analytics7.1.2.2 Financial Market Analytics7.2 Services7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Major Types7.2.2.1 Managed Services7.2.2.2 Professional Services7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Wealth Management8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Governance, Risk & Compliance Management8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Financial Forecasting & Budgeting8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Customer Management8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Transaction Monitoring8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Stock Management8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Others8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Organization Size9.1 Large Enterprises9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Small & Medium Enterprises9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Vertical10.1 BFSI10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Telecom & IT10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Manufacturing10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Government10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Education10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Others10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 United States11.1.1.1 Market Trends11.1.1.2 Market Forecast11.1.2 Canada11.1.2.1 Market Trends11.1.2.2 Market Forecast11.2 Asia Pacific11.2.1 China11.2.1.1 Market Trends11.2.1.2 Market Forecast11.2.2 Japan11.2.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2.2 Market Forecast11.2.3 India11.2.3.1 Market Trends11.2.3.2 Market Forecast11.2.4 South Korea11.2.4.1 Market Trends11.2.4.2 Market Forecast11.2.5 Australia11.2.5.1 Market Trends11.2.5.2 Market Forecast11.2.6 Indonesia11.2.6.1 Market Trends11.2.6.2 Market Forecast11.2.7 Others11.2.7.1 Market Trends11.2.7.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.1.1 Market Trends11.3.1.2 Market Forecast11.3.2 France11.3.2.1 Market Trends11.3.2.2 Market Forecast11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.3.1 Market Trends11.3.3.2 Market Forecast11.3.4 Italy11.3.4.1 Market Trends11.3.4.2 Market Forecast11.3.5 Spain11.3.5.1 Market Trends11.3.5.2 Market Forecast11.3.6 Russia11.3.6.1 Market Trends11.3.6.2 Market Forecast11.3.7 Others11.3.7.1 Market Trends11.3.7.2 Market Forecast11.4 Latin America11.4.1 Brazil11.4.1.1 Market Trends11.4.1.2 Market Forecast11.4.2 Mexico11.4.2.1 Market Trends11.4.2.2 Market Forecast11.4.3 Others11.4.3.1 Market Trends11.4.3.2 Market Forecast11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country11.5.3 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Alteryx15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.2 Birst15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Domo15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Hitachi Vantara15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 IBM15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Information Builders15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Microsoft Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Oracle Corporation15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Qlik15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Rosslyn Analytics15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.12 SAP SE15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.13 SAS Institute15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.14 Teradata Corporation15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio15.3.14.3 Financials15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.15 Tibco Software15.3.15.1 Company Overview15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio15.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.16 Zoho Corporation15.3.16.1 Company Overview15.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

