Insights On The Fermented Ingredients Global Market To 2027 - Strategic Recommendations For New Entrants

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fermented Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Fermented Ingredients Market accounted for $28.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $65.59 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.Rising awareness about food preservation and high demand for antibiotics are the major factors driving the market growth. However, inconsistent availability of quality raw material and possibilities of health risks due to fermentation are restraining the market growth. Technological innovation and increase in the number of applications would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.Fermentation is one of the processes which is useful in converting sugar to acids, gases, and alcohol. Alcohol products such as beer and wine are produced from grains and fruits which are fermented. Lactic acid and ethanol are the healthiest products of fermentation ingredients. By fermentation process ascorbic acid and riboflavin are the most important vitamins derived. This fermentation is useful for adding flavor to food and make it tastier and for changing form of food. Fermentation also helps in keeping the food for long time in good condition.Based on application, the personal care segment is likely to have a huge demand. Advanced amino acids and enzymes used in personal care applications are responsible for the enhanced features and results of personal care products, which in turn have led to the increase in demand for fermented ingredients in the personal care industry. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.The improved agricultural growth over the past decade as well as the advancements in the food & beverage industry in this region has resulted in new opportunities for the fermented ingredients market.Some of the key players profiled in the Fermented Ingredients Market include Ajinomoto Corporation Inc., Angelyeast Co Ltd., Associated british Food (ABF), BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, CHR Hansen A/S, Citizen Cider LLC, Dohler Group, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, India Cocoa, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Lonza, Red boat, Squid and Vander Mill. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Form5.1 Introduction5.2 Liquid Form5.3 Dry Form 6 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Process6.1 Introduction6.2 Aerobic Fermentation6.3 Anaerobic Fermentation6.4 Batch Fermentation6.5 Continuous Fermentation 7 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Alcohol7.3 Amino Acids7.4 Antibiotics7.5 Biogas7.6 Cider7.7 Enzymes7.8 Industrial Enzymes7.9 Minerals7.10 Nutrition7.11 Organic Acids7.12 Polymer (Polysacchrides/Xanthan)7.13 Salt7.14 Sweeteners7.15 Vinegar7.16 Vitamins7.17 Water 8 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Distribution Channel8.1 Introduction8.2 Offline8.3 Online 9 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Biofuel9.3 Feed9.4 Industrial Use9.5 Paper9.6 Personal Care9.7 Pharmaceuticals9.8 Processed and Packaged Food9.9 Textile & Leather9.10 Wineries and Spirits9.11 Food & & Beverages9.11.1 Bakery & Confectionary9.11.2 Brewery & Distilling9.11.3 Meat & Poultry Products9.11.4 Soups & Sausages9.11.5 Beverage9.11.5.1 Non-Alcoholic Beverages9.11.5.2 Alcoholic Beverages9.11.6 Dairy Products9.11.6.1 Buttermilk9.11.6.2 Cheese9.11.6.3 Yoghurt9.12 Agriculture9.13 Bioremediation9.14 Biochemistry9.15 Environmental 10 Global Fermented Ingredients Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.2 UK10.3.3 Italy10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Rest of Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.1 Japan10.4.2 China10.4.3 India10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 New Zealand10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific10.5 South America10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America10.6 Middle East & Africa10.6.1 Saudi Arabia10.6.2 UAE10.6.3 Qatar10.6.4 South Africa10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Developments11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers11.3 New Product Launches11.4 Expansions11.5 Other Key Strategies 12 Company Profiling12.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Inc.12.2 Angelyeast Co Ltd.12.3 Associated British Food (ABF)12.4 BASF SE12.5 Cargill Incorporated12.6 CHR Hansen A/S12.7 Citizen Cider LLC12.8 Dohler Group12.9 E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company12.10 India Cocoa12.11 Kerry Group12.12 Koninklijke DSM N.V.12.13 Lallemand Inc.12.14 Lonza12.15 Red Boat12.16 Squid12.17 Vander MillFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owfn19

