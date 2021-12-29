Insights On The Eye Care Surgical Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Vision And Avedro Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Care Surgical Market Research Report by Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Eye Care Surgical Market size was estimated at USD 3,276.23 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,547.10 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% reaching USD 5,376.45 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Eye Care Surgical Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market, including A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Abbott Laboratories Inc, Alcon Vision LLC, Avedro, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Beaver-Visitec International, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., Glaukos Corp, Hoya Corporation, iSTAR Medical SA, Lumenis Ltd, NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis AG, Ophthalmic Instruments Inc., Optotune GmbH, RetinAI Medical GmbH, SENSIMED SA, Sight Sciences, Inc., Topcon Corporation, TRIOPTICS GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., and Virtual Expo Group. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Eye Care Surgical Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Eye Care Surgical Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Eye Care Surgical Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Rising prevalence of eye diseases5.2.2. Technological advancements in eye surgical instruments5.2.3. Increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High cost of surgical instruments and lack of skilled professional5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Rising development in advanced products and technologies5.4.2. Increasing healthcare facilities in the emerging markets5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Lack of awareness and low accessibility to eye care in low-income economies 6. Eye Care Surgical Market, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Cataract Surgery6.3. Corneal Surgery6.4. Glaucoma Surgery6.5. Oculoplastic Surgery6.6. Refractive Surgery6.7. Vitreo-retinal Surgery 7. Eye Care Surgical Market, by End-user7.1. Introduction7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers7.3. Eye Research Institutes7.4. Hospitals7.5. Ophthalmology Clinics 8. Americas Eye Care Surgical Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Eye Care Surgical Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Taiwan9.12. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Eye Care Surgical Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. A.R.C. Laser GmbH12.2. Abbott Laboratories Inc.12.3. Alcon Vision LLC12.4. Avedro, Inc.12.5. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated12.6. Beaver-Visitec International, Inc.12.7. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG12.8. Essilor International S.A.12.9. Glaukos Corp12.10. Hoya Corporation12.11. iSTAR Medical SA12.12. Lumenis Ltd.12.13. NIDEK CO., LTD.12.14. Novartis AG12.15. Ophthalmic Instruments Inc.12.16. Optotune GmbH12.17. RetinAI Medical GmbH12.18. SENSIMED SA12.19. Sight Sciences, Inc.12.20. Topcon Corporation12.21. TRIOPTICS GmbH12.22. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.12.23. Virtual Expo Group 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3sbq2

