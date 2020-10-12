Insights On The Explosion Proof Equipment Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Intertek Group, Adalet & Bartec Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Explosion Proof Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Explosion Proof Equipment market accounted for $7.09 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the factors like increased oil, investments in emerging markets, are some of the major driving the growth of market growth. However, the lack of standardization is hampering market growth.Explosion-proof equipment refers to commodities that limit any source of explosion within its housings. This equipment relies on different principles of protection, such as explosion avoidance, and explosion isolation. While explosion-proof equipment utilizes a strong, protective housing, to contain any explosion within itself, explosion segregation equipment isolates the source of an explosion inside a protective medium.Based on the end user, the oil & gas segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the extensive adoption of explosion-protected products in this sector as a preventive measure against explosive areas. The adoption of spark-resistant enclosures, thermocouples, and sensors in dangerous areas of oil & gas industry eliminate the release of potentially toxic and flammable substances.By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The region experiences a balanced situation of the oil & gas industry and it would sustain as a politically stable region globally with China, Indonesia, Australia, and India. These countries have the biggest CAPEX hotspots and which continue to supply stable political environments.Some of the key players profiled in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market include G.M. International SRL, Extronics Limited, Marechal Electric Group, RAE Systems (Honeywell), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Intertek Group PLC, Adalet Inc., Bartec GmbH, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd, Cordex Instruments Ltd, R. STAHL AG, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Group and Honeywell International Inc. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 End User Analysis3.9 Emerging Markets3.10 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Group5.1 Introduction5.2 Group C: Petrochemicals5.3 Group D: Petrochemicals (Includes Methane)5.4 Group A: Acetylene5.5 Group B: Hydrogen and Manufactured Gases Containing Hydrogen 6 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Protection Principle6.1 Introduction6.2 Explosion Prevention/Limiting Energy6.2.1 Pressurized Enclosures6.2.2 Purging Enclosure6.2.3 Restricted Breathing6.2.4 Hermetical Sealing6.2.5 Intrinsic Safe Devices6.2.6 Non-Incendive Devices6.2.7 Non-Sparking Devices6.3 Explosion Proof/Explosion Containment6.3.1 Conduit & Cable Seals6.3.2 Ingress Enclosures6.3.3 Flameproof Enclosures6.4 Explosion Segregation (Isolation)6.4.1 Oil/Liquid Immersion6.4.2 Powder/Sand Filling6.5 Encapsulations6.6 Explosion-proof Lamp 7 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Flammable Substance7.1 Introduction7.2 Class I (Gas and Vapor)7.2.1 Division 17.2.2 Division 27.3 Class II (Combustible Dust)7.4 Class III (Fibers and Flying's) 8 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Explosion Protection8.1 Introduction8.2 Dust Explosion Protection8.3 1D (Zone 20, 21 and 22)8.4 2D (Zones 21 and 22)8.5 3D (Zone 2)8.6 Gas Explosion Protection8.7 1Gas (Zones 0, 1 and 2)8.8 2Gas (Zones 1 and 2)8.9 3Gas (Zone 2) 9 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Zone9.1 Introduction9.2 Zone 09.3 Zone 209.4 Zone 19.5 Zone 219.6 Zone 29.7 Zone 229.8 Zone 129.9 Zone 212 10 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Temperature Class10.1 Introduction10.2 T1 (450C or 842F)10.3 T2 (300C or 572F)10.4 T3 (200C or 3142F)10.5 T4 (135C or 275F)10.6 T5 (100C or 212F)10.7 T6 (85C or 185F) 11 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Product11.1 Introduction11.2 Industrial Controls11.3 Process Instruments11.4 Strobe Beacons11.5 Sensors11.6 Bells & Horns11.7 Fire Alarms/Call Points11.8 Visual & Audible Combination Units11.9 Speakers & Tone Generators11.10 Cable Glands & Accessories11.11 Motors 12 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Connectivity Service12.1 Introduction12.2 Wired12.3 Wireless 13 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Application13.1 Introduction13.2 Junction Boxes & Enclosures13.3 Lifting Systems13.4 Lighting Systems13.5 Material Handling Systems13.6 Panel Boards & Motor Starters13.7 Switches & Sockets13.8 Surveillance & Monitoring Systems13.9 Signaling Systems13.10 Switchgear13.11 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)13.12 Distribution Systems13.13 Automation System13.14 Power Supply System13.15 Other Applications13.15.1 Unions13.15.2 Flexible Couplings 14 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By End User14.1 Introduction14.2 Aerospace & Aircraft14.3 Construction14.4 Manufacturing14.4.1 Paint14.4.2 Textiles14.4.3 Chemicals14.4.4 Explosives14.5 Mining14.6 Oil & Gas14.6.1 Downstream14.6.2 Upstream14.6.3 Midstream14.7 Marine Industry14.7.1 Ship Yards14.7.2 Marine Ports14.8 Waste Management14.9 Pharmaceutical14.10 Power and Utility14.11 Food Processing & Beverages14.12 Automotive14.13 Energy 15 Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market, By Geography15.1 Introduction15.2 North America15.2.1 US15.2.2 Canada15.2.3 Mexico15.3 Europe15.3.1 Germany15.3.2 UK15.3.3 Italy15.3.4 France15.3.5 Spain15.3.6 Rest of Europe15.4 Asia Pacific15.4.1 Japan15.4.2 China15.4.3 India15.4.4 Australia15.4.5 New Zealand15.4.6 South Korea15.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific15.5 South America15.5.1 Argentina15.5.2 Brazil15.5.3 Chile15.5.4 Rest of South America15.6 Middle East & Africa15.6.1 Saudi Arabia15.6.2 UAE15.6.3 Qatar15.6.4 South Africa15.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 16 Key Developments16.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures16.2 Acquisitions & Mergers16.3 New Product Launch16.4 Expansions16.5 Other Key Strategies 17 Company Profiling17.1 G.M. International SRL17.2 Extronics Limited17.3 Marechal Electric Group17.4 RAE Systems (Honeywell)17.5 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH17.6 Intertek Group PLC17.7 Adalet Inc.17.8 Bartec GmbH17.9 Alloy Industry Co. Ltd17.10 Cordex Instruments Ltd17.11 R. STAHL AG17.12 Siemens AG17.13 Rockwell Automation, Inc.17.14 ABB Group17.15 Honeywell International Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mez5x8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-explosion-proof-equipment-global-market-to-2027---featuring-intertek-group-adalet--bartec-among-others-301150289.html

SOURCE Research and Markets