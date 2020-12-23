Insights On The Excavator Global Market To 2025 - By Product, Mechanism Type, Power Range, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Excavator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global excavator market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. An excavator refers to a kind of heavy construction equipment that is used for digging excavations and trenching purposes. It is also used for digging holes, foundations, demolitions, dredging rivers, material handling and lifting heavy objects. It uses hydraulic motors powered by an electric, diesel or petrol engine to generate hydraulic force and control the mechanical arm of the machine. The machine consists of a rear/back actor, sipper, undercarriage, digging bucket and a cabin on a rotating platform. In comparison to the traditionally used machines, modern excavators are designed to keep the counterweights inside the track width during swinging, thereby keeping the movement safe and enhancing the maneuverability.Significant growth in the construction industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Excavators are mostly used in large-scale residential and commercial construction, development of roads and ports and mining projects across the globe. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of automated excavators is also driving the market growth. These excavators aid in minimizing labor costs and facilitate remote tracking of operations. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of fuel cell-based electric motors to power excavators, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In comparison to a diesel engine, fuel cells are lighter and more efficient, thereby increasing the cabin space for the operator and improving the overall productivity of the machine. Other factors, including the advent of equipment rental services, along with extensive infrastructural development undertaken by the governments of various nations, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global excavator market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Doosan Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd., John Deere, Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. and Volvo Construction Equipment AB. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global excavator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global excavator market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mechanism type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global excavator market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Excavator Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Mini/Compact6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Crawler6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Wheeled6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Heavy6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Mechanism Type7.1 Electric7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Hydraulic7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Hybrid7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Power Range8.1 Up to 300 HP8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 301-500 HP8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 501 HP and Above8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Mining9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Construction9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Waste Management9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Caterpillar Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 CNH Industrial N.V.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Doosan Corporation15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. 15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 John Deere15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Komatsu Ltd.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Liebherr Group15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.12 Terex Corporation15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.13 Yanmar Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.15.3.13.1 Company Overview15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.14 Volvo Construction Equipment AB15.3.14.1 Company Overview15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.14.3 Financials15.3.14.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyoh9k

