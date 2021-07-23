Insights On The Energy And Utility Analytics Global Market To 2026 - Players Include ABB, IBM And Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy and Utility Analytics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global energy and utility analytics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global energy and utility analytics market to grow with a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on energy and utility analytics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on energy and utility analytics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global energy and utility analytics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global energy and utility analytics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

The increasing advancements in smart meters, smart sensors, and IoT-based technologies

The execution of analytical solutions for managing the enormous data volumes

2) Restraints

Data security and privacy concerns and lack of skilled analytical expertise

3) Opportunities

The utility companies are significantly investing to deploy smart meters across various regions

Segment CoveredThe global energy and utility analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, and application. The Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

The Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Type

Software

Services

The Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Application

Meter Operation

Load Forecasting

Demand Response

Distribution Planning

Other Applications

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the energy and utility analytics market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the energy and utility analytics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global energy and utility analytics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Energy and Utility Analytics Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Energy and Utility Analytics Market 4. Energy and Utility Analytics Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Deployment5.1. Cloud5.2. On-premise 6. Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Type6.1. Software6.2. Services 7. Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Application7.1. Meter Operation7.2. Load Forecasting7.3. Demand Response7.4. Distribution Planning7.5. Other Applications 8. Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Region 2020-20268.1. North America8.1.1. North America Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Deployment8.1.2. North America Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Type8.1.3. North America Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Application8.1.4. North America Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Country8.2. Europe8.2.1. Europe Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Deployment8.2.2. Europe Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Type8.2.3. Europe Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Application8.2.4. Europe Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Country8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Deployment8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Type8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Application8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Country8.4. RoW8.4.1. RoW Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Deployment8.4.2. RoW Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Type8.4.3. RoW Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Application8.4.4. RoW Energy and Utility Analytics Market by Sub-region 9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market9.2. Companies Profiled9.2.1. ABB Ltd9.2.2. IBM Corporation9.2.3. Oracle Corporation9.2.4. Capgemini SE9.2.5. General Electric Company9.2.6. SAP SE9.2.7. Tibco Software Inc.9.2.8. Schneider Electric9.2.9. Ericsson 9.2.10. Eaton Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf2bk7

