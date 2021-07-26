Insights On The Electronic Textiles Global Market To 2031 - Focus On Healthcare, Entertainment And Heated Clothing

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Electronic Textiles (E-textiles) 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Traditional textiles simply function as a covering material. Based on the rapidly changing global demands and due to advanced technological improvements, the development of integrated electronics and responsive functionality on textiles has led to the emergence of E-textiles and smart textiles accommodating the revolution we are witnessing in wearable electronics. The development of high value-added products such as smart fabrics and clothing, wearable consumer and medical devices and protective textiles has increased rapidly in the last decade. Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings and conductive nanomaterials has led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibers, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles.

Advances in the ability to free-form print circuit processes enables electronic systems to be assembled directly onto textile items. This type of technology, "E-textiles," will compete with existing wearable devices that have dominated the market (smartwatches and fitness trackers), as a more discrete alternative to health and physiological monitoring. Electronic textiles incorporate interdisciplinary studies such as textiles, nano/micro technologies, computing systems, and communications and information technologies. E-textiles monitor heart health (heart rate, heart rate variability, electrocardiogram), activity recognition and measurement, sleep stage and sleep quality detection, drug adherence, stress level monitor and body temperature measurement, chemical sensing and can return heat and stimulus through the very fibers of textile products.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends in electronic textiles (E-textiles).

Investment and product news 2020-2021.

Materials and components analysis.

Applications and markets including smart clothing products, heated clothing, sports and fitness, smart footwear, military, medical and healthcare, workplace monitoring & protection, motion capture, soft exoskeletons, wearable advertising and power sources for E-textiles.

Global market revenues by market, historical and forecast to 2031.

112 company profiles including Myant, Inc., Sensing Tex, Nextiles, Apple, OMsignal, Hexoskin, Ohmatex A/S, Sensoria Inc., Xenoma Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Interactive Wear AG, Loomia, Garmin and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary1.1 The Evolution of Electronics1.1.1 The Wearables Revolution1.1.2 Wearable Market Leaders1.1.3 Flexible and Stretchable Electronics1.1.4 Wearable Electronics in the Textiles Industry1.1.5 New Conductive Materials1.2 Market Drivers1.3 Main Markets1.3.1 Healthcare1.3.2 Entertainment1.3.3 Heated Clothing1.4 Performance Requirements for E-Textiles1.5 Growth Prospects for Electronic Textiles1.6 E-Textiles Investments and Funding 2020-

2 Research Methodology

3 Materials and Components3.1 Conductive and Stretchable Yarns3.2 Conductive Polymers3.2.1 Pdms3.2.2 Pedot: Pss3.3 Conductive Coatings3.4 Conductive Inks3.5 Nanomaterials3.5.1 Nanocoatings in Smart Textiles3.5.2 Graphene3.5.3 Nanofibers3.5.4 Carbon Nanotubes3.6 Phase Change Materials3.6.1 Temperature Controlled Fabrics

4 Applications, Markets and Products4.1 Smart Clothing Products4.2 Temperature Monitoring and Regulation4.2.1 Heated Clothing4.3 Stretchable E-Fabrics4.4 Therapeutic Products4.5 Sport & Fitness4.5.1 Smart Clothing for Sport4.5.2 Biomonitoring4.6 Smart Footwear4.7 Military4.8 Medical and Healthcare4.8.1 Wearable Health Monitoring4.8.1.1 Companies and Products4.8.2 Temperature and Respiratory Rate Monitoring4.8.2.1 Companies and Products4.8.3 Pregnancy and Newborn Monitoring4.8.4 Biometric Monitoring4.8.4.1 Application in Medical4.8.5 Ecg Sensors4.8.6 Smart Wound Care4.9 Industrial and Workplace Monitoring4.9.1 Antistatic Protective Clothing4.9.2 Protective Clothing4.10 Flexible and Wearable Display Advertising4.11 Textile-Based Lighting4.11.1 Oleds4.11.2 Electroluminescent Fibers4.12 Antimicrobial Textiles4.12.1 Nanosilver4.12.2 Zinc Oxide4.12.3 Chitosan4.13 Smart Diapers4.14 Protective Clothing4.15 Automotive Interiors4.15.1 Heatings4.15.2 Lighting and Textiles4.15.3 Monitoring and Sensors4.16 Smart Home4.16.1 Companies and Products4.17 Motion Capture4.18 Exoskeletons4.18.1 Companies and Products4.19 Powering E-Textiles4.19.1 Textile Batteries4.19.2 Textile Supercapacitors4.19.3 Energy Harvesting4.19.3.1 Photovoltaic Solar Textiles4.19.3.2 Energy Harvesting Nanogenerators4.19.3.2.1 Tengs4.19.3.2.2 Pengs4.19.3.3 Radio Frequency (Rf) Energy Harvesting4.19.3.4 Piezoelectric Fibers4.20 Education

5 Global Market Size

6 Market and Technical Challenges

7 Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles) Company Profiles

8 References

